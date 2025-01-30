Police arrested two men for allegedly setting 51 buses on fire at Putco depots in KwaMhlanga and Siyabuswa

Armed men in various vehicles assaulted and robbed depot employees before torching the buses on 27 January

Two suspects, Isaac Mabena and Luthando Skosana, appeared in the Mdutjane Magistrate's Court for the crimes

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said they faced malicious damage to property and robbery

Two suspects arrested for allegedly torching 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga have appeared in court, where their case was remanded. Images: @MmusiMaimane, Mpumalanga DCSSL

MPUMALANGA — Two people arrested for allegedly torching 51 Putco buses at three depots in Mpumalanga, stood in court to face charges relating to the crimes on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

Isaac Mabena, 36, and Luthando Skosana, 39, were arrested on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, appearing in the Mdutjane Magistrate's Court two days later.

2 Alleged Putco fire starters in court

It comes after armed suspects in a Toyota Quantum, Mercedes-Bez Vito, and VW Polo, went on a rampage in the Nkangala District a day earlier.

This saw 16 buses being gutted in Moloto, in the Kwamhlanga policing precinct, and 35 buses in the Siyabuswa police areas of Thabane and Maphotla.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said they allegedly assaulted a few employees, with a security guard sustaining a gunshot wound.

"Wearing balaclavas and black clothing, they also reportedly held the employees at gunpoint during the attack," said Mdhluli.

"During their arrests, one of the suspects was found with a stolen cellphone, and a 9mm pistol magazine without ammunition."

Two suspects arrested for allegedly torching 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga have appeared in court, where their case was remanded. Images: @EversonLuhanga

He said police believed the men were involved in the depot incidents and further investigations are ongoing. He added, in response to Briefly News, that they faced malicious damage to property and robbery charges.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy condemned the attack, calling it economic sabotage. Creecy instructed the department to work with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) for an urgent response.

The case was postponed to Thursday, 6 February, for a formal bail application and the two remain in custody.

