Multiple murder accused, Enoch Ndou, has been found guilty of killing seven of his family members on Christmas Day 2021

Ndou shot and killed his two nephews, his nephew's wife and four minors at their home in Jimmy Jones village in Limpopo

During his trial judgement in the Thohoyandou High Court on 14 February 2025, the then-accused appeared to break down

A Christmas Day killer, Enoch Ndou, who wiped out his seven relatives during a house dispute in Limpopo, broke down in tears during his judgement. Image: @Katlegonyoni

Source: Twitter

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

THOHOYANDOU — A guilty verdict for a multiple murder accused ensured dramatic scenes at the Thohoyandou High Court sitting at the Waterval Magistrate's Court outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Enoch Ndou broke down in tears as the court convicted him for murdering seven relatives during an inherence dispute at their home in Jimmy Jones village outside Malamulele in Limpopo on Wednesday, 25 December 2021.

Enoch Ndou guilty of Christmas Day killings

They included his two nephews, his nephew's wife and four children aged between one and twelve after Ndou, 53, gunned them down.

As Judge Thogomelani Tshidada read the judgement, indicating that the state had proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, Ndou became visibly agitated.

Tshidada was heard saying:

"Only a nine-year-old, [Mfundo], survived the tragic ordeal since he was found unharmed."

In response, Ndou wailed as he stood inside the dock and splayed his arms. He kept repeating:

"Yes! Yes, oh, my God!"

Watch the X video below:

Tshidada further noted that Ndou had failed to prove he was psychologically incapacitated to stand trial.

"[The] accused also failed to prove he was psychologically incapacitated at the time or on the day that he committed the [murders]. The state presented uncontested evidence proving the accused's guilt," he said.

Source: Briefly News