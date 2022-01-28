Enoch Ndou, who allegedly murdered seven relatives at a village near Malamulele last year, has had his bail application postponed

The 52-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his relatives over a reported family dispute concerning the house they were occupying

South Africans have continued to express shock over the incident and lambasted the justice system for putting the option of bail on the table

MALAMULELE - The bail application of the man accused of wiping out his entire family amid a feud at their home outside Malamulele in Limpopo, Polokwane, on Christmas Day last year has been postponed.

Enoch Ndou, 52, allegedly shot and killed seven Ndou relatives, among them four children, identified as Rendani (12); Dakalo (8); Ronewa (4); and Wanga (1), after a fight broke out over the family home in Jimmy Jones Village.

The accused's late brother's sons, Mpho and Ndivhuwo, and the latter's pregnant wife, Portia Mabasa, were the other three victims. According to a SABC News report, Enoch was reportedly at odds with his elder brother's sons over the house, said to have belonged to the family's late patriarch.

The alleged killer, whose formal bail hearing was postponed to Friday next week, reportedly handed himself over to Thohoyandou police after the brutal murders. He made his first appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court three days after the incident before the now-heard matter was deferred to Friday, 28 January.

GBV on the rise in Limpopo

On the backdrop of the shocking family murders, several other incidents have shone the spotlight firmly on reported gender-based violence (GBV) cases that are on the rise in the province.

A man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide incident at their home at Rockview New Stands, Namagale near Phalaborwa on Boxing Day, IOL reported.

A few months before, in August, a woman was found badly beaten in Senwabarana outside Polokwane and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Precious Ramabulana, a 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student, was brutally raped and stabbed 90 times in her off-campus room in Mokomene before succumbing to her injuries. Aubrey Manaka, 29, was convicted of the November 2019 murder and sentenced to spend two life terms behind bars.

Locals rebuke bail application

South Africans have reacted to the news of Ndou's postponed bail application, taking to social media in their numbers to berate the justice system. Many questioned why the confessed killer should be considered for bail.

Below, Briefly News compiled some of the loudest reactions from locals.

@Mhana Mesha wrote:

"This one should forget abt bail n start making friends n getting comfortable."

@Mapule Temana said:

"Bail for what maybe he's thinking to kill another family."

@Mpho Patrick Masetla added:

"We don't have a justice system in South Africa, court charges are useless I wish this can happen to their families."

@Diego U Nyambalo mentioned:

"I know He has the right to apply for bail, but from my point of view .. the state must not release him on bail."

@Alice Mofolo remarked:

"Bail for taking so many people's lives is he a foreigner, know our country is sweet when it comes to them, and the rich ones."

Fight 'over family home' sparked murder of 7

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that more details emerged following the brutal slayings of the Ndou family that rocked the Jimmy Jones Village community.

Ndou was charged with seven counts of murder, according to the regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, who said the case was postponed for further investigations and for the accused to establish legal representation.

A family spokesperson, Thendo Mulaudzi, said the speculation was that the killings were sparked by a fight over who could "control who could come to the family home and who could stay at the family home."

