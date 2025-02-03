Police officers at the Nelspruit Police Station had to evacuate the property after a hoax bomb threat

Five days before the incident, computers were stolen from provincial police headquarters in Mbombela

South Africans are questioning whether the bomb scare and the theft of computers are linked

Officers had to evacuate the Nelspruit Police Station following a bomb scare at the offices. Image: Mpumalanga News/ Ivan Pantic

MPUMALANGA – A hoax bomb call at a police station has got South Africans questioning if there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Officers at the Nelspruit Police Station had to temporarily evacuate the premises on Friday, 31 January 2025, after receiving word that a bomb had been planted at the police station. A private security company received the information and then tipped off police.

No explosives were found on the premises

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane confirmed that the explosives and K9 units conducted a thorough search but found no explosive devices.

Police are now focusing their attention on tracing where the call came from.

“After the search nothing was found, and the investigation is ongoing regarding where the call emanated from,” Ndubane said.

She added that the call came in at 7 pm, and members were evacuated while the relevant role players conducted searches at the police station. Services were also disrupted until 9 pm when the station was reopened.

Computers stolen from provincial police headquarters

Adding to the mystery, the bomb scare comes days after six computers were stolen from the provincial police headquarters in Mbombela. The computers were stolen during a midnight burglary on 26 January.

A case of housebreaking and theft was registered at the Nelspruit Police Station for investigations afterwards. The theft occurred days after two senior officers were charged with serious misconduct.

Computers were stolen at the provincial police headquarters in Mbombela. Image: Iancu Cojocar / 500px/ Getty Images

South Africans suspicious of hoax call

While some social media users were amused by the news, others suggested there was something fishy about it.

Given Makwakwa said:

“It was a Friday at the end of the month. Someone wanted to relax.”

Lindokuhle MakwaMphile added:

“What next? They will say some dockets are missing?”

Njabulo Nkululeko Madalane stated:

“You'll hear them say the dockets have disappeared.”

Lord Abraham said:

“After the computers were stolen, now it's a bomb threat. Someone is hiding something.”

Elvis Lekhoane stated:

“I hope there are no suspects who escaped during that bomb search.”

Joseph Clarke vented:

“How stupid and what do they get out of this? Do these people know unnecessary resources are wasted on stupid threats? At least there was nothing.”

Magistrate's Court closed after bomb scare

Briefly News reported that a bomb threat forced the Durban Magistrates Court to be evacuated on 23 July 2024.

One of the cases to be heard on the day was Durban's former mayor, Zandile Gumede's corruption trial,

Residents living in the area stated that bomb threats were common in that building.

