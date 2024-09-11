A 25-year-old man threatened to blow up roads and infrastructure around the KwaZulu-Natal province

Police arrested the individual at his home after noting the extremist political posts on his social media

South Africans praised the work done by KwaZulu-Natal police, especially Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

DURBAN—A 25-year-old man has discovered that making bomb threats on social media can get you in serious trouble.

The Newlands resident, who can’t be named until he appears in court, was arrested earlier today for comments made on social media.

KZN police have received a lot of praise online after they arrested a Durban man who made threats to blow up roads and infrastructure in the province. Image: @DasenThathiah.

The man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to bomb a mall in Umhlanga in a social media post. He also reportedly threatened to bomb other places in the province, including public roads.

His account also showed signs of extremist political views.

Community surprised by the arrest

Community members expressed surprise at the arrest when they spoke to eNCA's Dasen Thathiah.

They described the 25-year-old as a friendly individual who was always willing to help where he could.

KZN police praised for making arrest

Social media was abuzz with people praising the police, as netizens hailed the work being done in KZN.

@MondlyShezi said the Americans would be taking notes:

“Soon, the FBI and CIA will be trained by KZN police 😭🔥”

@mr_guluva said it was a welcome sight:

“Glad that now the police are also gathering information from social media to prevent crime.”

@B__master added:

“The great work of Lord Mkhanazi. KZN will be super safe in December.”

@MgmCommunity commented on how on the ball the police were:

“KZN police are on high alert 24/7—good job by the Commissioner and his team.”

Narayan Dass added:

“Good job, now lock him up and throw away the keys.”

