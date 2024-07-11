Two men were found with home-made explosives as they escaped from a mosque in Durban in the early hours

The Mosque's security noticed two unknown men acting strangely, and when they investigated them, they fled

They threw what appeared to be explosives in the yard of the Mosque, and the South African Muslim Network called it a concern

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Two suspects escaped after security guards found them in a mosque with explosive devices. Image: Deniz Kurtulus

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Two home-made bombs were discovered in a mosque in urban KwaZulu-Natal, and the South African Muslim Network viewed it as a potential bomb threat.

Bombs found in Durban Mosque

According to TimesLIVE, the bombs were found at the Musjidur Rahmaan Mosque. The Mosque's security was patrolling in a car in the early hours of 11 July when they spotted two white men who were acting suspiciously. The suspects saw the officers and ran away. In the process, they threw the devices into the Mosque.

The South African Muslim Network has asked community members with information to report it to the South African Police Service. The organisation also called the incident out.

"It is reprehensible and has no place in our society. The attempted bombing at the mosque is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by terrorism and extremism by those seeking to divide us through fear and violence."

South African Police Service refutes bomb threat at stadium

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service shut down claims that there was a bomb during one of Mamelodi Sundown's crucial games last year.

The Brazilians were facing Wydad during the African Football League Cup final. A video went viral in which someone was caught with what appeared to be explosives.

The police clarified that the man was not carrying explosives. He was contracted to be part of the pyrotechnics team at the stadium. However, some found the response unsatisfactory, and many poked holes in the video because they believed it may have been a legitimate bomb threat.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News