A funny video of men hiding from the camera when being filmed by their girlfriends went viral on Twitter as peeps cackled

Tweeps couldn't hold back their laughter as they pointed out that the men had something to hide

Some peeps admitted to having done the same thing while others supported the men in the video

Twitter came alive after a video of men acting suspiciously towards their girlfriends trended. The ladies were seen trying to show off their reluctant boyfriends, who hid from the camera.

The hilarious clip was captioned:

"Kuba njena mungasiye umaqonda (this is what happenes when you are not the one)."

Social media cackled at a clip of men who hid from the camera when their girlfriends took a video. Image:@peche_africa/Twitter

The video didn't even need a caption as Twitter peeps surmised that the men's suspicious behaviour stemmed from disloyalty. People were quick to take the mickey out of the situation with hilarious memes and comments.

@XingwavilaG admitted:

"Ive done this. There's no way I was going to let him show me off on Facebook."

@Shaka66622964 said:

@UncleP87 joked:

"Ya'll play too much, we married damn it."

@Matshidi_Mazwi asked:

@Your_Miss_B pointed out:

"Mos this person is dating alone."

Yoh: Saffas spill the tea on why they cheated and the reasons will have you shook

Cheating has become a common occurrence nowadays with both men and women as the offenders. We at Briefly News dared to ask the question on everyone's minds:

"Have you ever cheated on your partner? Why did you do it?"

In fine style, Mzansi came out baring their souls through social media. The comment section had many shook though other reasons were downright hilarious.

Here is a snippet of the comments we received:

Bryan Masimba Chitere:

"It was a DARE & l can only say, best dare ever."

Pale Nelson Thapelo Villa:

"Honestly I cheated because she also cheated on me. As a man who believes in the Bible, I was following this scripture "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" - Matthew Chapter 7 Verse 12. She cheated and I thought that it would be what she would want me to do 50/50."

Mzansi was apparently not afraid to confess their cheating ways which made for some interesting reading.

