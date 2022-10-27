It may be a weekend in for Sandton residents as organisers consider cancelling events because of a terror alert

The US embassy and the UK government have cautioned its citizens to steer clear of crowded areas

The SA government has said it is monitoring the situation but believes there is no evidence to back up the threat

JOHANNESBURG - Event organisers in Sandton are considering shutting down activities and parties after a security alert warning of a possible terrorist attack in the area.

The US embassy raised the alarm on Wednesday, 26 October, when it released a statement claiming that terrorists may be planning a coordinated attack in the greater Sandton area on Saturday, 29 October.

While the US embassy's security alert was vague, the UK government has released a more detailed warning indicating that the main threat is from extremists linked to Daesh, formerly known as ISIL.

The exact time, method or place of the potential attack is unknown. But the UK and the US warned their citizens in South Africa to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings in the greater Sandton area during the weekend of 29 - 30 October 2022.

The South African government has since acknowledged the notice, stating that it is continuing to monitor the situation and that, if necessary, it will be the first to notify the public of any impending threat, EWN reported.

Security expert Ryan Cummings said there had been instances where the United States warned of potential terror attacks across the African continent that ended up happening. Therefore it's best to err on the side of caution, Cummings advised.

South Africans weigh in on the possible terror attack

Social media has been abuzz with South Africans sharing jokes, warnings and conspiracy theories about the terrorist threat.

Here are some comments:

@Freedom1Seeker speculated:

"Sure is a coincidence that we have the Russian Yacht docked in Cape Town, and the next day, the US is warning of a potential terrorist attack in Sandton."

@JackSinthumule commented

Me sending an email to my employer in Sandton letting them know that I won’t be coming to the office with immediate effect because of the terrorist attack warning.

@michael_cost_ added:

"Looking at all these Sandton tweets and if there is an actual terrorist attack, your ‘jokes’ are going to age very badly. You can’t convince me that this isn’t a targeted threat, but you’re out here joking about innocent people dying."

