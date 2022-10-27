The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has called for calm following the terrorism warning for this weekend

The United States of America Embassy issued a statement cautioning of the possible terror attack

A researcher at the ISS said that citizens are advised to be extra cautious and have situational awareness

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

SANDTON - South Africans have been called on to be vigilant without panicking by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) following the terrorism warning for Sandton.

Citizens are cautioned against panicking following the terror warning. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The United States of America Embassy issued a statement cautioning of the possible terror attack over the weekend. However, no additional information has been provided regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack.

A researcher at the ISS, Martin Ewi, told SABC News that citizens are advised to be extra cautious and have situational awareness. He also cautioned citizens to avoid large gatherings and recommended that people avoid being in Sandton.

Meanwhile, Minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said that while the threat is disturbing, there is no evidence to back up a possible attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gungubele also stated that teams have followed up on the matter for the US to give evidence. He added that the Embassy has not been able to provide any proof of the attack.

According to TimesLIVE, the US government received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people. The Embassy called on citizens to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

Citizens react to the terror warning

While some are concerned about the suspected attack, others find the situation laughable:

@Ditho20507911 said:

“He is lying. This government failed to curb the July riots and looting last year. I believe US and Canadian agencies.”

@ItsMaDash posted:

“Obviously, there's not going to be evidence until the deed is done. Or is my understanding of evidence off?”

@MissKerry04 commented:

“You know someone could stand in front of them with a weapon of attack and they will still say there's no evidence.”

South Africans unfazed by terrorism warning in Greater Sandton: “Let me sit down” says Mzansi

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported despite the United States of America Embassy sounding the alarm bells for a possible terrorist attack in the Greater Sandton area this weekend, it’s business as usual in South Africa.

The lack of seriousness lies partially at the feet of the government, which believes that the possible attack is not backed up by evidence.

The Embassy has cautioned US citizens residing in the area to avoid large gatherings on Saturday, 29 October and Sunday, 30 October.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News