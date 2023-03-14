Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed that a flight from Singapore had to be grounded on Tuesday, 14 March

This came after the company received a notification of an alleged bomb onboard the international flight

The flight was declared safe by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 unit and Fire and Rescue

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - A flight was forced to be grounded at the OR Tambo International Airport after an airline received a bomb threat.

A bomb scare was confirmed at OR Tambo International airport. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) received a notification of an alleged bomb onboard a Singapore airline flight on Tuesday, 14 March. The incident left many reeling in shock and horror.

Taking to Twitter, ACSA said that the aircraft landed at the airport and is still grounded. Fire and Rescue and South African Police Service (SAPS) attended the scene.

ACSA confirms flight forced to be grounded

The aircraft was declared safe after the screening was completed by SAPS K9 units.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“As ACSA we will continue to act swiftly to prioritise the safety of all our passengers,” said the company.

There have been several alleged bomb threats at the airport in recent years. Previously, OR Tambo International Airport Leigh Gunkel-Keuler spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told the Kempton Express they would take a zero-tolerance approach to bomb threats.

Donald's album launch cancelled by bomb scare at Rosebank Mall: "God speaks in a different way"

Briefly News also previously reported that RnB singer Donald's latest album dropped under very dramatic circumstances. The listening party was over before it even began when the mall was cleared out by the police after being tipped off about a bomb.

Donald had been working hard on his Dreams album and was ready to show it off to all of his fans when bomb scarers had a different plan. ZAlebs reports that the launch was set to start at 6:30pm but was cancelled just hours before.

The police force rushed into Rosebank Mall to evacuate all patrons from the building following a bomb scare. Donald was among those ushered off the premises. After a thorough search of the mall, the official Rosebank social media page assured peeps that all was well and it was safe to return but it was already too late for the album launch to continue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News