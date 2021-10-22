Soulful singer Donald Moatshe has been working hard on his latest body of work titled Dreams , which dropped at midnight

The celeb had a listening party planned to launch the album with the right amount of excitement from fans

Hours before the launch, Rosebank Mall was evacuated by police on account of a possible bomb on the premises

RnB singer Donald's latest album dropped under very dramatic circumstances. The listening party was over before it even began when the mall was cleared out by the police after being tipped off about a bomb.

Donald had been working hard on his Dreams album and was ready to show it off to all of his fans when bomb scarers had a different plan. ZAlebs reports that the launch was set to start at 6:30pm but was cancelled just hours before.

The police force rushed into Rosebank Mall to evacuate all patrons from the building following a bomb scare. Donald was among those ushered off the premises. Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared updates on the situation on his Twitter page:

After a thorough search of the mall, the official Rosebank social media page assured peeps that all was well and it was safe to return but it was already too late for the album launch to continue.

Donald addressed the cancelled event on his social media, letting fans know that he would not let one mishap set the tone for how his album comes out. He wrote:

"God speaks in a different way and I always have to listen. Police came in evacuating everyone from the Rosebank Mall and surrounding buildings, management had no choice but to cancel my Album Launch, #DreamsAlbum still drops at midnight. Let’s operate."

