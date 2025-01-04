A man has reportedly been arrested for the tragic murder of a pregnant Delft teenager after a New Year's Day stabbing incident

According to the Women for Change non-profit, Jamie Lee Martins, 16, was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder

Western Cape police had not responded to a Briefly News media inquiry about the incident when this story was published

A man has reportedly been arrested for the alleged murder of an eight-month-old Delft teenager. Images: @womenforchange5, Tshepiso Mametela

CAPE TOWN — A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a pregnant teen in Leiden, Delft, following an incident on New Year's Day.

The suspect, known to the victim, Jamie Lee Martins, 16, allegedly stabbed her to death following an argument on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

Heavily pregnant teen stabbed to death

Martins was reportedly eight months pregnant.

The Women for Change non-profit group alleged that the man had bullied and abused her, sparked following an argument.

"[The suspect allegedly] flicked open a pocket knife and stabbed Jamie Lee in the neck. She was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital, but [she] and her unborn child passed away on arrival," read a post.

The suspect has since been arrested and charged with murder.

By the time this story was published, Western Cape police had not responded to a Briefly News inquiry about the incident.

Another tragic stabbing incident happened in Port Shepstone as incidents of the killing of women in KwaZulu-Natal continued unabated.

It comes after a woman died after being stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend on Monday, 30 December 2024, reportedly following an argument.

She, the man and a third person returned from a tavern.

As they went past a neighbour's house in the area, the woman woke them up and asked for help after her lover allegedly threatened to harm her.

"She [told the neighbour] her boyfriend wanted to kill her," KZN-based crime journalist Dasen Thathiah posted to X.

"The neighbour intervened, and the boyfriend appeared to be calm. He then requested some water.

"When they turned to fetch the water, he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend six times in the neck and throat."

Following the alleged killing, the 31-year-old suspect went on the run.

Cops probe woman's stabbing death

In related news, Briefly News reported that police are probing a murder-suicide of a man and a woman found dead in bushes at a village near Rustenburg.

It is alleged that the suspect, identified as Khumo Moatshe, 38, killed his girlfriend and the mother of his children after stabbing her multiple times before reportedly taking his own life at Ramokokastad Lotwane Section.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said passersby made the discovery when walking through the veld at about 7am on Monday, 30 December.

