The New Year began tragically when an argument between a couple ended in the death of a 24-year-old man in Modimolle, Limpopo

Police arrested a teenage girl, 16, charging her with murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death on 1 January

The incident resembled another less than two hours away in Morarela after a woman stabbed her lover after an argument, killing him

NYLSTROOM — A teenager is in custody for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Modimolle, Limpopo, after a lovers' quarrel turned deadly on New Year's Day.

The couple had reportedly gotten into a heated argument when the man, 24, confronted his girlfriend for entertaining another man while they were out.

Lovers' quarrel leads to boyfriend's killing

Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the argument escalated to a physical assault on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

"He assaulted her after seeing her [talking] to the unknown man at [about] 5.20am. She turned to run from him," said Thakeng.

"But he followed her, assaulting her as she tried to get away. She [then] drew a knife from the bag she was carrying and stabbed him."

Thakeng said the man suffered several stab wounds and tried to make his way home. However, he shortly after succumbed to his injuries, collapsing in an open field in Phagameng Township, an area of Modimolle.

"A friend who found him contacted an ambulance. On arrival, paramedics certified him dead at the scene," said Thakeng.

His teen girl was arrested the same day and charged with murder. She is expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Friday, 3 January.

The incident resembles a similar one in Morarela near Marble Hall, 138km outside Modimolle, where, on Saturday, 29 April 2023, a 30-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend to death following an argument.

The man, 29, was reportedly visiting his partner when an argument broke out. The woman reportedly went outside for some air.

However, he followed her out, reportedly gripping a sharp object.

The fight continued, reportedly ending when the woman allegedly stabbed him in the upper body.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and declared the victim dead.

Woman sentenced for boyfriend's murder

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga woman was sentenced to 20 years for murdering her police officer boyfriend.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told Briefly News the Mpumalanga High Court found Zanele Mkhonto guilty of killing Mandlenkosi Thwala.

The 30-year-old was subsequently imprisoned on 4 April 2024. Acting Judge Sheila Msibi said the criminal death of a policeman was a loss to society.

Despite this, she found substantial and compelling circumstances to justify deviating from a life sentence.

