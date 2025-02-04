Three learners were rushed to hospital after they were stabbed during an altercation between pupils

The fight broke out between pupils and spilled outside the school property where parents got involved

South Africans expressed disappointment that the country's pupils were resorting to such violence

KWAZULU-NATAL – Three pupils from a school in Durban have been rushed to hospital following an altercation on the school’s ground.

Although details are yet to be confirmed, it’s alleged that the pupils were stabbed during a racial altercation on Tuesday, 4 February.

The incident happened in the morning at Centenary Secondary School in Asherville, with parents informed classes was dismissed at 9.30 am due to “circumstances”.

Pupils seriously injured as violence escalated

According to private security provider dRK Tactical, violence broke out over an alleged racial incident and soon escalated.

“There was a racial altercation inside the school. Three pupils were stabbed and taken to hospital. Security personnel and police responded to the incident,” a representative from dRK Tactical said.

Videos of the incident also went viral on social media, as people recorded the chaos while it unfolded. One of the videos also caused controversy as the person recording it was heard describing black learners as animals. His words sparked further tension in the comments.

Parents also involved in violence

A witness described how the violence escalated in a voice note.

He explained that police tried to calm the situation, but tensions remained high.

“They tried to calm the situation, but it didn’t work. The children were let out and even parents got involved, hitting some children,” the man said.

South African schools are no stranger to brutal fighters between learners. On 9 February 2024, a pupil in Ennerdale was killed after he was stabbed by a fellow learner. A year before that, a learner stabbed his classmate to death following a dispute over a chair in Cape Town.

Pupils’ violent conduct sparks concerns

Social media users weighed in on the matter, expressing disappointment that the country’s youngsters resorted to such violent acts.

@strydomobile said:

“Absolutely awful. I hope the kids get well soon and that justice will be served. This is what happens when hate gets pushed by extremist figures.”

@sgigaba added:

“We really don’t need this. It’s taking us back as a country.”

@iamhumanZA

“Racial tensions among ama 2000’s? Where did they learn that attitude? We are doing something wrong as parents.”

@ArnoldMusicFood said:

“Disgusting. Expel them.”

@QueenRose_K added:

“Imagine racial tension between school kids? Where did they learn that behaviour? I strongly suggest that the one recording this video must be arrested as soon as possible.”

@SithembisoHade questioned:

“A school fight is now called a racial tension? This country is rotting.”

Pupil sentenced for murdering principal

In a related article, a 15-year-old was sentenced to 43 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to murder.

The youngster from Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, murdered the principal of Bhekintinta High School in 2023.

South Africans weighed in on the sentence, sharing mixed reactions about the time he would spend in jail.

