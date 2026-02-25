KwaZulu-Natal police uncovered an alleged dagga cultivation laboratory operating opposite a high school in Lamontville, south of Durban

Officers say the occupants were allegedly selling dagga to learners before a raid led to the discovery of a fully operational indoor grow setup

Two suspects have been arrested and are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on 26 February 2026

KZN police uncovered an alleged dagga cultivation laboratory operating opposite a high school in Lamontville. Images: @SAPoliceService/X and Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN- Police in KwaZulu-Natal have uncovered an alleged dagga cultivation laboratory believed to be supplying drugs to school pupils in the Lamontville area, south of Durban.

According to Eyewitness News, the discovery was made during a raid conducted on a property situated opposite a local high school on Wednesday morning, 25 February 2026.

What happened?

KZN police officers had previously noticed suspicious activity at the premises. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Paul Magwaza said that. Entering the premises, further investigations revealed that the occupants of the house were allegedly selling dagga to learners. A fully operational indoor cultivation setup was also found inside the property.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and charged with dagga cultivation and dealing in dagga. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Police found a fully operational indoor cultivation setup inside the property. Image: @SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that a confidential South African Police Service report presented to Parliament reportedly identifies several alleged drug kingpins operating across the country, with Nigerian syndicates said to dominate much of the illicit narcotics trade. The document names key figures in provinces such as Gauteng, Free State, North West and Limpopo, while Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu‑Natal reportedly have predominantly local underworld leaders.

