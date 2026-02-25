Indian authorities intercepted R4.3 billion worth of drugs in fruit shipments from South Africa in October 2022

Fruit importer Vijan Varghese was arrested but the case remains unresolved amid claims of insufficient evidence and external links

Up to date no futher investigation updates has been communicated in South Africa

Indian authorities intercepted drugs worth an estimated R4.3 billion in fruit consignments from South Africa. Image: EnyonamManye/X

Source: Twitter

Indian authorities intercepted drugs worth an estimated R4.3 billion in fruit consignments from South Africa in October 2022. Several individuals across different countries have been linked to the shipments, but nearly three years later there has been no clear update on the broader investigation in South Africa.

Drugs worth R4.3 billion in fruit consignments

According to the Daily Maverick, the first seizure involved nearly 200kg of methamphetamine and 9kg of cocaine found in a truck transporting oranges from South Africa after it left a cold storage facility in Vashi, Mumbai. The consignment was valued at about R3.2 billion. Days later, India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence uncovered more narcotics in a refrigerated container carrying pears and green apples from South Africa. Over 6 and 7 October 2022, officials unpacked the cartons and found 50 bricks of cocaine worth about R1.1 billion.

Indian authorities arrested fruit importer and exporter Vijan Varghese. India's High Court granted him bail in January and March 2025, but the state challenged those rulings. In November 2025, the Supreme Court of India ordered the High Court to reconsider its decision. Varghese maintains his innocence and could return to custody as the case remains unresolved. The Supreme Court judgment identified Gauteng-based fruit exporter Mansoor Thatchaparamban as having worked with Varghese. Thatchaparamban, born in India and now a South African citizen, denied knowledge of drugs in a May 2023 statement. He said he used an agent, referred to as Mr X, to source and load fruit. He allowed Mr X to add four pallets to a 60-pallet shipment in 2022 and later learned cocaine was allegedly found in those pallets.

Police confirmed a case was opened but later closed as undetected due to insufficient evidence. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

Case closed due to insufficient evidence

Thatchaparamban claimed a second drug consignment was also introduced by Mr X without his knowledge and alleged Mr X mentioned links to politicians and police in India. He filed a fraud complaint in Gauteng. Police confirmed a case was opened but later closed as undetected due to insufficient evidence. In 2022, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said it was assisting Indian authorities. Sources indicated three investigations were initiated locally, but limited cooperation from India may have hindered progress. In late 2025, national police did not respond to queries about the status of the case.

In November 2022, 49kg of cocaine hidden in oranges from South Africa was seized at the UK's Port of Felixstowe. Anand Tripathi and Varun Bharwaj were later sentenced to jail in the UK. Sources suggested the UK seizure may be linked to the India consignment and possible trafficking routes involving Kenya. Despite multiple names emerging and cross-border seizures, only Varghese is currently facing prosecution.

