A 57-year-old Nigerian man was arrested in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga for storing cocaine worth R250,000

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga seized the drugs during a raid on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, in Matafeni

The suspect told the police that the drugs belonged to a friend who is now in hiding in Johannesburg

MPUMALANGA, NELSPRUIT- A 57-year-old Nigerian national was arrested in Matafeni near Nelspruit after police seized cocaine valued at an estimated R250,000 during an intelligence-driven operation.

Man allegedly storing drugs at a property

Mpumalanga police said they acted on information about a man allegedly storing drugs at a property in Matafeni. A multidisciplinary team comprising SAPS Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, White River K9 and the Pienaar Tactical Response Team conducted a raid in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 February 2026. Officers found the suspect inside the house and presented him with a search warrant before searching the premises. During the operation, police recovered and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R250,000 for forensic analysis.

Police said the suspect claimed during questioning that the drugs belonged to a friend who had left them at the house for safekeeping in late January 2026. He further alleged that the supposed owner had fled to Johannesburg and was in hiding because police were looking for him. The accused, identified as Patrick Izuchukwu Udeh, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, on a charge of dealing in drugs. The matter was postponed to 3 March 2026 for further proceedings.

Acting Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the team for the arrest and said police in the province maintain a zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes. He added that the suspect who allegedly fled would be traced and brought to book.

