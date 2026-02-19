Two women in KwaZulu-Natal were arrested for bringing their grandmother's body to a bank over an insurance payout dispute

The insurance policy delays allegedly led to the unusual incident, causing public disturbance at a Capitec Bank in Stanger

The bank expressed its sadness over the event, launching an investigation and temporarily closing the branch

Two women took their grandmother’s body into a bank in KwaDukuza during a dispute over an insurance payout. Image: AdzVantage Stanger/Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL, KWADUKUZA - Two KwaZulu-Natal women appeared in court on Thursday, 19 February 2026, after taking their grandmother's body into a Capitec Bank in KwaDukuza during a dispute over an insurance payout.

Two arrested for taking body to bank

It is reported that police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested the pair, aged 57 and 48, on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, at a Capitec Bank branch on Chief Albert Luthuli Street in Stanger. The South African Police Service KwaDukuza spokesperson Siphesihle Myeni said officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the bank. He said the women had taken out funeral cover policies for their grandmother. One policy had paid out R50,000, while a second payment was delayed pending verification.

Myeni said the delay was linked to an unclear funeral parlour stamp. He said the family used a funeral parlour vehicle to transport the body to the bank after becoming frustrated over the outstanding payment. He confirmed the women was arrested at the scene and faced charges of extortion, intimidation and public disturbance. The incident forced the temporary closure of the branch.

Capitec Bank told Briefly News on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, that it was deeply saddened by the incident at its Stanger branch and acknowledged the frustration and concern it caused. The bank said it had launched an investigation to establish the facts and temporarily closed the branch to protect the dignity of those involved and the well-being of the community. Capitec said it was working with relevant authorities to ensure all processes were followed with care, dignity and respect.

Capitec said it was deeply saddened by the incident at its Stanger branch. Image: AdzVantage Stanger/Facebook

