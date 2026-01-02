The refusal to pay a funeral policy claim after the death of an alleged criminal in a police shootout has sparked intense online debate

The insurer says SAPS reports allege the man was involved in a kidnapping, placing the claim outside the policy’s scope

Critics argue this undermines due process, while others say insurers are entitled to enforce clear exclusions, and criminals must face the repercussions of their actions

Insurance denies funeral claim for man allegedly linked to kidnapping. Image: Monirul Bhuiyan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The decision by Icebolethu Group to deny a funeral policy claim following the death of a KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly involved in criminal activity has ignited widespread debate online, raising questions about accountability, due process, and the scope of funeral insurance cover.

The controversy centres on the death of Sbonelo Zaca, who was fatally wounded during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal. His family lodged a claim under a funeral policy held by a family member, which was later declined by the insurer.

The insurer's official statement, shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X, confirmed that the claim was rejected following an internal assessment conducted with its underwriter and in consultation with law enforcement authorities.

Insurer cites SAPS reports alleging criminal activity

According to the insurer, information obtained from the South African Police Service (SAPS) was central to the decision.

“Based on the official reports, it was confirmed that at the time of the incident, the deceased was involved in criminal activity,” the company said.

The statement further detailed the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter. According to the reports, the deceased was allegedly driving a vehicle linked to a kidnapping case, where the person found in the boot of the vehicle was identified as the victim. The deceased was reported to have been an alleged perpetrator among the occupants of the vehicle.

The insurer maintained that participation in criminal activity falls outside the scope of its funeral cover.

“Participation in illegal or criminal activity, whether proven or alleged based on official investigations, is excluded under Icebolethu Group funeral policies,” it said.

The company also acknowledged the emotional toll such decisions can have on grieving families.

“While we realise the emotional impact of claim decisions, all outcomes are based strictly on verified information, policy provisions, and legal requirements. We remain committed to transparency, fairness, and serving our communities," it said.

As debates continue online, the case highlights the complex intersection between criminal allegations, insurance law, and the expectations placed on funeral policies during moments of profound loss.

Social media responses

Others agreed with the funeral policy holder.

@Linux_Argus commented:

"Most insurance policies don't pay out if you die by suicide or while committing a crime."

@john_sukazi said:

“This is a very important statement, and the story will hopefully be covered by other media houses. In a crime-ravaged society like ours, the death of a person while committing a crime must result in an automatic exclusion from a funeral policy, as it has happened in this case.”

Most disagreed and added that the family must be refunded their premiums.

@NotreDame84 argued:

“I am glad I don't pay a premium for a judging funeral parlour that judges people using useless clauses. I hope they lose clientele as a result of this decision — not that I promote criminals, but I am putting myself in the shoes of a policyholder who will lose financially.”

@sthedoingtingss said:

“They must pay. When they agreed, why didn't they ask him what he does in life? They didn't refuse his monthly money made from those activities.”

@maybethatzama states:

“I hope this goes further in the courts. The precedent will be very interesting. They cannot refuse to pay out a policy based on ‘allegedly,’ unfortunately.”

Insurance denied claim for man killed in shootout with SAPS. Image: Michelly Rall/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

