Emergency services rushed to the Verulam CBD after a shipping container filled with fireworks caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air and triggering repeated explosions

Firefighters battled the blaze while Metro Police closed off nearby roads due to the container’s proximity to businesses

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire; no injuries were reported

Chaos erupted in Verulam CBD on Tuesday afternoon, 30 December 2025, as a shipping container packed with fireworks ignited, sending towering plume. . s of smoke into the sky and setting off a series of dramatic explosions.

Footage shared by Yusuf Abramjee on his X account showed thick smoke billowing from the container, which was located close to a business complex. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded after receiving reports of a potential hazard in the area.

Shortly after responders arrived, fireworks stored inside the container began detonating, dramatically escalating the situation.

Emergency services responded

Firefighters were dispatched and worked under challenging conditions as the intermittent explosions complicated efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Due to the container’s proximity to nearby businesses, authorities established a safety perimeter. Metro Police implemented temporary road closures to protect motorists and pedestrians, urging the public to avoid the area until it was declared safe.

The fire was eventually brought under control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. An investigation is expected to follow.

Firefighters battle blaze in Muizenberg.

In a separate incident, a fire destroyed 38 informal structures in Vrygrond, Muizenberg, on Monday, 29 December 2025, leaving dozens of residents displaced. Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers provided immediate assistance to around 60 affected people.

Powell added that the City’s Informal Settlements Management branch, the Department of Human Settlements, and Sassa had been notified, while the Solid Waste Department was activated to clear debris. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the blaze was extinguished at approximately 1 pm. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

