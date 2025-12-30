A blazing fire destroyed at least 38 informal structures in Vrygrond near Muizenburg

The fire occurred on Monday, 29 December 2025, and left almost 60 residents displaced

The humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers provided immediate relief to the affected residents

CAPE TOWN - At least 38 informal structures were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Vrygrond near Muizenburg, Western Cape, on Monday, 29 December 2025, leaving about 60 residents displaced.

Immediate relief to affected residents

According to EWN, City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers provided immediate relief to affected residents. She added that the City’s informal settlements management branch, the national Department of Human Settlements and Sassa have been notified. Powell added that the solid waste department has been activated to clear fire debris.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 1 pm. He confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay told EWN that relief teams were already on the ground to assist those affected. He said that once emergency services declared the fire site safe, the organisation would immediately roll out humanitarian support, including the distribution of hot meals and bottled water to displaced residents.

