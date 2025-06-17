Employees of the Gift of the Givers were victims, as the South African Police Service is investigating allegations of extortion

Residents of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape complained that extortionists prevented the workers from delivering water to affected residents

s[outh Africans were horrified and called for ancend to extortion rings, and the mayor of the munciplaity condemned thealleged incidents

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — The Mayor of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality in the Eastern Cape condemned allegations of extortionists preventing Gift of the Givers employees from delivering water to communities in Mthatha affected by the Eastern Cape floods, which killed scores of people.

Extortionists target Gift of the Givers

According to SABC News, the mayor, Nyaniso Nelani, said that the South African Police Service is investigating allegations of extortion. This was after the extortionists allegedly prevented employees of the non-profit organization from delivering water in tankers to residents at a community hall in Mthatha.

The area has been affected by the severe floods that have devastated the province since 7 June, leading to the deaths of almost 90 people in a space of a few days. Nelani said that the police are investigating and are confident the extortionists will be traced.

Extortion incidents in South Africa

The former South African Airways board member, Yakhe Kwinana, who was previously arrested for corruption, was arrested for alleged extortion and taxi violence in March 2025

The police arrested Linda Hlongwa in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in April after he was accused of murder, extorting community members, and terrorising them

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) condemned allegations of extortion after suspects allegedly posed as SANTACO members and demanded money from motorists

Two police officers and a Department of Home Affairs official were arrested in June for allegedly operating an extortion syndicate in Gauteng

South Africans horrified

Netizens commenting on SABC News condemned the incidents and were horrified.

Rome Burning said:

"Water mafia at work."

Janine Young said:

"And there goes everyone withdrawing their support from the amazing work these people do."

Lwandile Norolela said:

"Criminals feel entitled to breaking the law."

Thabiso Mofokeng said;

"I'm speechless. Police should arrest these thugs."

Sheikh Shaheed Stakala said:

"When the axe came into the forest, the trees cried, 'Don't worry. The handle is one of us.'"

Black Coffee Foundation raises R500K for flood victims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Black Coffee Foundation raised half a million for the victims of the Eastern Cape floods. Over 80 people were killed and hundreds were left homeless by the national disaster.

Nando's, Hollywoodbets, Unilever, and Sompire were some of the organisations that contributed to the foundation's call for donations. Individuals also contributed to the donations, and the organisation posted its gratitude on Instagram.

