SANTACO Denounces False Allegations of Extortion and Private Vehicle Impounding

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has distanced itself from claims of alleged extortion

This comes after claims on social media that individuals posing as taxi industry officials request money from drivers in private vehicles

The taxi association urged the public to ignore claims that taxi operators plan to impound private vehicles

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has distanced itself from individuals pretending to be from the taxi industry, targeting motorists and demanding money. The taxi association said that it strongly condemns these unlawful actions.

SANTACO strongly rejects extortion claims circulating on social media. Image: ANPerryman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did SANTACO say?

The taxi association said it is aware of the claims made against the association. It is said on social media that the taxi association has resolved the impounding of private vehicles. SANTACO said that they advise the public to dismiss such claims. It said that the taxi association strongly condemns the unlawful actions.

It is alleged that individuals stop private vehicles pretending to be representatives from the taxi association and demand money from motorists. The association stated that SANTACO has not sanctioned these actions. The association said it is committed to safe, reliable and lawful transport.

"We continue to embrace innovation and modern technology to improve our services and ensure the safety of our commuters and the general public,” SANTACO spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Phala said.

The taxi association also urged the public to refrain from making unverified claims. It said that these claims can instil fear among the community and damage the integrity of the industry.

"False narratives not only mislead the public but also undermine ongoing efforts to professionalise and improve the industry,” Phala said.

The association stated that SANTACO has not sanctioned these actions. Image: SATaxi/X

Source: Twitter

Below are some of the claims circulating on social media.

South Africans weigh in

@MindDemic said:

"Imagine I must drive past my mom or my son on the side of the road."

@Dikmol said:

"The next thing, they will be stopping all cars and separating families."

@_Lembz said:

"Instead of innovating and offering better services, let's beat the customer for using alternatives. Next step: SANTACO states that people cannot drive their private cars more than twice a week as this affects their business."

@RNaidoo said:

"Why are people complaining, is this not the freedom you lot who voted for this government wanted? Nice to ask."

@frans_bongani said:

"This is absolutely outrageous and disgusting. Why is the government not intervening? We have a right to pick up our friends and relatives wherever and wherever we like!"

@mxo1isi said:

"Ditch the family car, buy a Taxi. They can't fight one of their own vehicles."

@_officialMoss said:

"Nonsense. What section of the constitution are they relying on? They can’t just go around impounding people’s cars. It’s illegal."

@iAmSpreadlove said:

"Looking at the 49 people who went to the US and thinking they made the right choice."

Taxi patrollers force passengers out of pre-arranged private transport

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the South African National Taxi Council will investigate an incident where workers who were travelling from work to Refilwe in Tshwane on 4 April 2025 were left stranded on the side of the road after Refilwe Cullinan Taxi Association patrollers forced them out of their privately hired taxi.

Residents of the township of Refilwe in Cullinan had organised transportation with a service that allowed them to pay a fixed monthly fee.

