DJ Black Coffee’s foundation is making headlines after raising thousands to aid families affected by the deadly Eastern Cape floods

The recent floods claimed 88 lives and left parts of Mthatha destroyed, prompting urgent rescue and relief efforts

Major brands like Nando’s, Hollywoodbets, Unilever, and Sompire joined individuals in supporting the foundation’s donation drive

DJ Black Coffee, through his foundation, issued a heartfelt call for donations to support Mthatha families affected by the recent Eastern Cape floods.

This comes after some areas in the Eastern Cape were hit by floods, which have since claimed 88 lives.

DJ Black Coffee's foundation donated R500,000 towards flood relief efforts in Mthatha.

Last week’s bad weather led to severe flooding engulfing parts of Mthatha and surrounding areas.

DJ Black Coffee’s Foundation aids flood victims

With several search and rescue operations underway, several organisations, including The Black Coffee Foundation, have since called for donations.

The foundation has since raised R500,000 in donations from several entities for a noble cause.

Some of the entities include Nando’s, Hollywoodbets, Unilever and Sompire.

The organisation also noted that individuals contributed towards the donations. The Black Coffee Foundation said in a statement:

“From the bottom of our hearts - thank you. Your kindness helped us raise R500,000 for families affected by the floods in Mthatha.

"We couldn’t have done it without you. Please continue to support — every contribution still makes a difference.”

With this gesture alone, the organisation has received a nod from fans and several organisations.

The foundation’s fundraising galas raise funds for a cause

Black Coffee Foundation has been hosting a string of fundraising galas recently as it continues to raise funds for national building and helping marginalised communities.

In May, the foundation held a successful gala dinner in Johannesburg, which raised over R3.1 million to build The Black Coffee Music Academy.

The money was raised through a live auction hosted by Strauss & Co., which saw a distinctive Nelson Mandela painting being sold.

On 25 May, the foundation took their fundraising to Monaco.

However, with this gesture, DJ Black Coffee joins a host of South African celebrities who have assisted flood victims.

SA celebrities’ donations to flood victims over the years

Over the years, floods have hit hard in some Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal areas.

In 2019, Prince Kaybee reportedly donated R150,000 to the families affected by the floods that hit Umlazi.

The late Mampintsha also vowed to donate to his hometown during the 2019 floods.

In 2022, MaMkhize donated food, clothing, and blankets to KwaZulu-Natal flood victims, the same gesture Ayanda Ncwane made.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Eastern Cape flood victims

The recent Eastern Cape floods destroyed homes and displaced many residents.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited some of the affected communities.

During his visit, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and shared a message of hope.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation also visited the collapsed Efata Bridge in Mthata.

Reports have it that more than seven people died when a taxi which was transporting school children was swept away at the bridge.

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa shares plan to protect EC residents

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa shared his plan to protect Eastern Cape residents.

He shares the plan against the backdrop of the recent floods that claimed over 80 people and left many homeless

