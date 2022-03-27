Police officers have made two massive drug busts over the weekend with a combined total of R1 140 000

One bust was made in Phoenix, near Durban, where police arrested three suspects in possession of R500 000 of marijuana

R640 000 Worth of mandrax tablets was confiscated from two brothers in Bloemfontein, a total of 8 000 tablets were seized

DURBAN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have seized R500 000 worth of dagga in Phoenix, Durban.

Two females aged 24 and 47 were arrested after being found in possession of a large amount of marijuana. A 35-year-old male suspect was also taken into custody.

Police made two massive drug busts over the weekend and seized contraband with a street value of R1 140 000. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The male was arrested for dealing drugs and he was in possession of a small amount (116 grams) of hydroponic marijuana according to SABC News.

Upon searching the house a substantially larger amount was discovered with an estimated value of R500 000.

Massive Mandrax haul

Two brothers were arrested in possession of 8 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of R640 000 in Bloemfontein. SAPS shared the news of the bust on their Facebook page.

Eight bags were seized, each bag contained approximately 1 000 tablets. The brothers, aged 32 and 38 were arrested and will appear in court on Monday, 28 March 2022.

Social media users react to the massive mandrax bust

Meshack Mokoena:

"Job well-done officers however we also need to know WHO is their supplier??? Investigate a little bit further just where did they get those drugs from because I believe those drugs didn't fall from the sky."

TakaLuvo Bika:

"Our SAPS they working overtime but our courts release those criminals and community bleme SAPS."

Lunga Mdletshe:

"Well done, members. I wish they were caught physically carrying them. But still, good job. "

Dikgang Tsele:

"Good work by SAPS but this two guys must be asked where did they buy that drugs. Young generation are out of control due to buying drugs from this thugs. We wish magistrate can deny them bail and give them sentence."

