Alfred Nevhutanda used to be the chairperson for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board

Over a period of six months R27 million was transferred directly and indirectly from lottery grants to fund the purchase of luxury house

Nevhutanda, who is politically connected, owns the house through one of his companies and the home's municipal evaluation is only R5.3 million

PREOTIA - National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda's home was allegedly funded directly and indirectly through Lottery grants.

The R27 million mansion sits on a 20 0000 square meter piece of land. Nevhutanda is the director of at least 40 companies and one of them, Vhutanda Investment (Pty) Ltd, received millions through lottery grants.

The plot thickens, the home only has a R5.3 million municipal valuation. Nevhutanda is politically connected and was a provincial chairperson for the ANC in Limpopo and was the chair of NLC board when the house was purchased according to GroundUp.

He was unavailable for comment and the NLC spokesperson refused to answer questions posed by EWN.

SIU Opens Investigation

The Hawks opened an investigation into alleged Lottery corruption. The investigation revealed a trail of money laundering and corruption.

The Daily Maverick reported that a GroundUp investigation revealed that between September 2017 and March 2018 R27 million was paid to Couzyn Hertzog & Horak Attorneys.

The luxury home has a double story pool house, a private helipad and a five-bedroom "servant's quarter".

