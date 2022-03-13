Military veterans are fixing to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court over unpaid benefits, including pension and housing

The 2 000 vets have voiced their expectations of R4 million in compensation from the government when payments are processed in April

South Africans on social media were not impressed with the veterans' demands, with some labelling the demands as unreasonable

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's military veterans plan to proceed with representative action against President Cyril Ramaphosa over unpaid benefits.

About 2 000 former members of uMkhonto we Sizwe, Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) and Azanian National Liberation Army (AZANLA) are demanding a sum of R4 million each in compensation from the government.

Military veterans are preparing to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court. Image: Gulshan Khan/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

The group claims Ramaphosa ignored their request for reparations and benefits, including pension, housing, and medical aid. According to the vets, Ramaphosa excluded them in the calculations and impending disbursement of their benefits.

SABC News reported the first round of grant payments is expected in April but the vets insist the process will be flawed. This, the group's lawyer Andries Nkome said, was because the necessary inputs would not have been submitted.

"The veterans will not accept benefits that Ramaphosa has decided on his own, without confirming that the expectation they have of R4 million per person is what they will get from 1 April," said Nkome.

"Ramaphosa mentioned this on several occasions in parliament. However, we're pursuing this course of action because he hasn't indicated how much they'll be getting. Why is he not including them in the calculations?"

Mail&Guardian reported that the relationship between the government and ex-combatants has been a convoluted and tumultuous one, with the latter expressing frustration over their treatment.

South Africans have a say

On social media, onlookers expressed opposing views, with some people citing the veterans were wasting their time. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Lucky Seoe wrote:

"For as long as the ANC is in power there will never be stability in SA because corruption and divisions are too deep in the organization that it will be almost impossible for the renewal programs to accomplish their objective."

@Make-peace Motaung said:

"But, it's not like when the veterans were fighting we just stood and did nothing. Can we also sue the government for R4 million each?"

@Jose Alves added:

"South Africa is becoming increasingly unstable. There are predictions, by some economic think tanks, that SA will be a failed state by 2030."

