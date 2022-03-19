Cassper Nyovest and AKA are seemingly again at each other's necks over the latter entertainer's ownership of The Braai Show

Supa Mega, in recent days, shared the outcome of the arbitration hearing into his 50 per cent ownership of the SABC 1-aired series

Cassper Nyovest expressed he was unfazed by the legal outcome, noting he did the job he was brought on to do and got paid for it

Fans of the two rappers bickered all over the timeline, with others accusing Cassper of "snatching the cheese" off AKA's table

Two of Mzansi's hottest MCs – AKA and Cassper Nyovest – have renewed their rivalry as the furore surrounding the popular SABC 1 celebrity-oriented TV series The Braai Show continues unabated.

Despite currently being caught up in a social media windstorm, with his arch-rival's fans now seemingly launching a scathing attack on his ethics, Cassper is cutting an unbothered figure, TimesLIVE reported.

The drama comes after Supa Mega headed online on Monday to share legal documents that confirmed a partnership agreement between him and Makhuducom Media, the company that produces the show on SABC's platform.

The rapper also shared the outcome of an Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) hearing relating to the show. The ruling proved that AKA has a 50 per cent stake in The Braai Show, something he had already aired when Cassper Nyovest was revealed as the Season 2 host of the show last year.

But before Mufasa took over the hosting duties, AKA declined to move ahead with the second season. The Run Jozi rapper cited personal reasons after SABC engaged him in discussions, SowetanLIVE reported.

However, the newest revelations and some incessant trolling by tweeps have done little to stymie Cassper's resolve, with the entrepreneur insisting he did the job for which he was hired.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker also gushed over the promotional leverage he got for his Billiato alcohol aperitif and Root of Fame shoe brand as the host.

"[There's] no story to tell. I was offered a job, and I got paid what was agreed, including getting promotions for my shoes and alcohol from which I'm making multi-millions, and the story ends there," the rapper wrote in part.

Saffas share their two cents'

As expected, netizens were a vocal bunch as they took to Cassper's mentions in their numbers to share a piece of their minds. Fans of the two rappers had a field day throwing snide remarks all over social media, with Briefly News on hand to bring readers all the notable reactions below.

@Twiggli wrote:

"AKA's beef is with those who were trying to rip him off. You just have a cameo role in his story because the creative thieves used you, probably to piss him off. You got paid, yeah, but mentioning the 'broer' who never mentioned you is unnecessary. Are you always letting fans use you for drama?"

@Yanga23880742 said:

"Mr Billiato is basically saying uyidlile imali ngeke bamenze fokol (he spent the money and they won't touch him)."

@MannTanks added:

"Boss moves. The Braai Show story is that you made millions off the show while the broer didn't get a cent. Snatched the cheese off his table. Broer knew about its (sic) production and wanted to pull a fast one to get it cancelled in the last minute to spite you – failed."

