Two men posted a TikTok video of the experience after getting a female Uber driver

The young man was using Uber at night, and they did the most to not intimidate the female driver

The man ended up making a hilarious video of their effort to interact with their Uber driver

Two young boys left viewers moved because of their thoughtfulness after getting a female Uber driver. The young men who used the e-hailing app did the most to ensure that the driver would be comfortable.

A man and his friend helped a female Uber driver feel safe at night. Image: @wholelotta._guapo

Source: Instagram

They recorded how they managed to make their Uber driver have a good time with them. The video of the young men and their female Uber driver, posted on 21 February 2026, went viral.

In a TikTok video, @wholelotta_guapo and his friend were using Uber at night when they got a female driver. To make her feel comfortable, one of them loudly announced how happy he was to have a female driver because now he feels safe. His friend added that he may as well fall asleep because of how safe they felt with her. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans applaud female Uber driver's passenger

Viewers on TikTok thought the young man's video was hilarious. Many commended them for doing the little they could to make the female Uber driver's job easier. Read the comments below:

People were moved by the interaction with an e-hailing driver. Image: RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

Tsholz💋 said:

"I was once in her ride with my daughter, coming from work, very professional, loved the conversation 😍"

Ariana🇿🇦 commented:

"Honestly, it’s so refreshing seeing younger people having fun again. I feel like you guys missed out on a lot and had everything just piled on your shoulders. Glad you both had fun and are safe."

Membi_x remarked:

"The fact that ya'll feel safe around her is sooo beautiful to watch, but I'm out here worried about her safety 🥺🥹😭"

siphazwane remarked:

"Yesterday, my Uber driver was a woman, oh what a beautiful soul she was. We had a beautiful conversation,her name is Tsakani 🤞🏾"

Miss_Triton gushed over the men:

"Thank you for making her day and making me feel comfy😭😭😭❤️I love this Gents❤️"

Matshidiso Wa Lesedi added:

"I had to watch it over and over again because it is so heartwarming and funny 🤣"

S O D U M O remarked:

"I'd give her my phone and wallet to hold for me, and the Pin to my card when we pass at a drive-thru, she can buy for herself, and she can just order anything for me 🥺"

Other Briefly News stories about e-hailing

Source: Briefly News