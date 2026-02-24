A man posted a heartbreaking TikTok video of himself dealing with heartbreak

The man wanted to document his recovery journey after going through a hectic breakup

South Africans shared their reactions after the man shared details about his relationship that ended

One gent who posted a video of himself after losing the love of his life got people's attention. The man going through a breakup posted a candid video about his experience.

Man shares video coping with big break up. Image: @jimmyjshr

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video shared on 19 February 2026 got people's attention, and people had a lot to say after he revealed how long his relationship had been. The young man was visibly trying to deal with heartbreak.

In a post on TikTok, a man @jimmyjshr shared that he was dealing with a breakup. The man revealed he was in a relationship for 10 years until it ended, saying being single was his new reality. He looked down in the dumps, and he was listlessly staring into space while trying to get ready. Watch the video below:

South Africa discusses man's breakup

Most people encouraged the man to go back to his girlfriend because of the decade-long relationship. Others thought it was a red flag that he dated someone for 10 years and never got married. Read people's comments below:

People felt the man should have proposed after a decade of dating. Image: Jasmine Carter

Source: UGC

FactNotFiction⚛️ commented:

"Imagine 10 years wonke not being able to hear what someone is saying😳😳,the worst of tortures.. Hayi ngeke😏"

WholisticNaledi advised the young man:

"You need a good 2 years of being single before seriously dating again. If you leave a relationship of more than 5 years, you will need about 2 years of healing and growth."

umtha xhaka.💀 wrote:

"To everyone asking what he is saying... uthi "it's hard." ba hard ntoni nam andazi but it's hard.😭"

That Mbali encouraged the man to go back to his ex:

"I advise you to go back to her. There are people like me in the dating pool, and you don’t want this smoke!"

user wrote:

"She waited for a ring for 10 years, oh she's better than me. Good luck to the beautiful diva."

Motso added:

"Please try to go back to her buti🙏🏽clearly she’s the only person who can hear you,thina we can’t Shem."

MamaBee❤️😘 was stunned:

"How do you guys get to 10 when we can’t even have a month anniversary 😭😭God has his favourites Shem."

asiphe.n said:

"Please remain single for at least two years to heal. No woman deserves to deal with the aftermath of your heartbreak."

Other Briefly News stories about couples

People were gushing over a couple that danced together and entered a viral dance challenge in a TikTok video.

Online users were amused by a couple that went out at night together in matching outfits and painted the town red.

Viewers were touched by a man who burst out into tears after getting a gift from his girlfriend.

A TikTok video of a woman who regretted trying to surprise her man by driving for hours went viral.

Source: Briefly News