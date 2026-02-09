South Africans debated what a decent salary should be after new living wage data was shared online

Research suggested a wide income range, but many felt it ignored modern living costs, leaving many concerned

The discussion on social media reflected the everyday struggles faced by households relying on a single income

Even with wage increases on paper, Mzansi questioned whether earning a decent living was still out of reach for most workers.

A TikTok post shared by @mzansi.updates25 on 8 February 2026 sparked debate after South Africans were asked what a decent salary should be. The post referenced data reported by BusinessTech, which drew from research by the PMBEJD Group, the Living Wage South Africa Network, and other firms. According to the findings, a person needed to earn between R6,600 and R27,600 per month to live a decent life. The discussion focused on whether this range truly reflected the cost of living in South Africa.

The research explained that a decent wage covered basic needs like food, electricity, transport, and essential services. It aimed to support dignity, stability, and household functionality. However, many argued that this definition was too narrow. A growing number of South Africans believed that modern life required more than survival.

Living wage debate grips South Africa

The conversation started by the TikTok page @mzansi.updates25 resonated because affordability remains a daily struggle for many households. PMBEJD data from January 2026 showed that a typical breadwinner supported four people. This placed pressure on families, especially when only one income was available. Even full-time workers often found that expenses exceeded their take-home pay. Stretching every rand had become normal for many South Africans.

Public reactions reflected frustration and fatigue. Many felt the National Minimum Wage still fell short of reality. Despite a 5% increase announced for March 2026, raising the hourly rate to R30.23, workers would still earn around R5,894.40 per month. This left them roughly R1,745 below even conservative living cost estimates. People agreed that while adjustments helped slightly, they did not solve the deeper cost-of-living crisis.

What did Mzansi say?

Frank said:

“R30k a month isn’t even enough for 1 person to live a decent life. Medical aid, car, insurance, rent, and W & Elec is like 80% of that.”

Byronlangenhoven1 said:

“That’s a major gap from 6,600 to 27,600.” Swastikad101 said: “People paying house bond, electricity, water, groceries, transport for kids, lunch box, school fees, petrol, maintenance for the property, and many more things should earn nothing less than R40,000.”

Rihmag_42 said:

“Anything that allows you to work abroad and earn decent money, then come back home and do a business or property business, making sure you never take debts in SA, and live in peace & retire in your mid-30s 🙂 talking from experience. 😊”

Tkr70 said:

“Or go into sales and work virtually in the UK, USA, etc. to earn decent money.”

Missie said:

“Try living on SASSA.” Juan Botes said: “6.6K is a joke! Who came up with that ridiculous amount? It should be 16k and up!” NoX said: “75k.”

Baboon said:

“They want to point out those who are working in the direction they want with this rubbish. They want the working class to believe that everything above R6,600 as a salary is sufficient, and out of curiosity, who funds the group that came up with such a lie?”

Barrys_72 said:

“I don’t see mention being made of housing. Subtract that from R6,600 or even the R27,600, and you don’t have much left for living.”

