A TikTok video revealed the real monthly take-home pay of a BI developer in South Africa, showing the impact of taxes and deductions

The clip provides practical insight for aspiring IT professionals about what to realistically expect from tech salaries

Many South Africans appreciated the transparency, sparking discussions about career planning and financial expectations

Seeing the actual take-home salary, Mzansi is debating whether the reality of tech pay matches the hype, making this a must-watch for anyone planning a future in IT.

A video shared by @school_of_it on TikTok on 7 February 2026 has sparked widespread discussion in South Africa after a man in the IT industry revealed the real monthly earnings of a BI (Business Intelligence) developer. The clip showed a payslip indicating that the employee earned R62,480 before deductions and taxes, while the net take-home pay was R41,550.62. The post explained that the deductions included tax, UIF, medical aid, and provident fund contributions, providing viewers with a clear picture of what professionals can realistically expect. The caption highlighted the practical value of the information, stating that this insight is meant to help aspiring IT professionals plan their careers without hype or misleading figures.

The video offers more than just numbers; it provides a snapshot of financial planning in the South African IT sector. BI developers, responsible for building data systems rather than just reports, are compensated for skills that are increasingly in demand. According to Indeed, the average salary for a business intelligence developer is R 40 443 per month in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Inside South Africa’s IT salary reality

Many South Africans engaged with the post because it touches on career aspirations, financial goals, and the desire for stability. The realistic payslip by user @school_of_it opened conversations about salary expectations in tech jobs, with viewers debating whether R41,550 is adequate for the level of skill required. The video resonated particularly with students and young professionals who often rely on online advice to navigate the job market.

Reactions online ranged from surprise to appreciation, with most people expressing that the figures were decent but not extravagant. Many users found the transparency refreshing, helping them understand what to realistically expect when entering the IT sector.

Here’s what Mzansi said

The.giggle.byte said:

“How many years of experience?”

Lesego said:

“BI developers also tell a story based on the data received.”

Mr DIY said:

“Did you say data engineers get paid more than data scientists? I don’t think that’s true.”

Gugu Zilindile said:

“Underpaid.”

Raps said:

“Good salary.”

Didi said:

“Hi, what about an intermediate business analyst and a senior?”

Desmond Gukwe said:

“140k+? Prove me wrong, show me.”

