A South African woman detailed how her church controlled her salary, highlighting financial manipulation in religious settings

Patriarchal rules meant women had to surrender their earnings, leaving little room for personal financial decisions

Her story resonated online, with many connecting it to broader social and gender issues in South Africa

The shocking realities of money and power inside certain churches are now sparking national conversations. This comes after a woman who was under spiritual psychosis shared some of the dark and hudden secrets of her past church.

A TikTok video posted by @beiigh on 9 February 2026 has caught the attention of South Africans, sparking discussions about financial control in certain religious environments. In the clip, the woman shared her personal experience under a strict church system, explaining how salaries, especially for women, were handed over to church leadership. She described the organisation as patriarchal, where family income was managed by pastors, leaving little autonomy for individuals to make their own financial decisions. The video, responding to a comment by @Mbali Basi, revealed a deeper layer of control within spiritual communities, showing how money and power intersect in ways that often go unnoticed.

Her story sheds light on a broader issue of spiritual abuse in some religious groups. She explained how her personal earnings were monitored and controlled, illustrating the financial dependency that church members often experience. This practice is not just about money; it impacts personal freedom, self-confidence, and the ability to make independent choices.

Inside the hidden rules of church finances

The video by user @beiigh resonated with many South Africans who either experienced similar situations or were curious about the dynamics of financial power in churches. Online discussions revealed that people were shocked by the strict control, yet could relate to stories of manipulation and restricted financial independence.

Viewers were surprised by the depth of control described and expressed curiosity about how widespread such practices are. Many appreciated the woman’s openness and found her story both eye-opening and cautionary, prompting discussions about autonomy, financial independence, and the need for awareness when engaging with spiritual communities.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Danielle said:

“I’ve heard enough. 😭”

Thungosetha said:

“Never.”

MaMdlalose said:

“Who is the pastor submitting his payslip to?”

KellyVanWyk said:

“Nana, too early on a Monday morning. 😂 Lol, what is going on?”

JoyOsemene said:

“Hi sis, did you also participate in all of these things? If not, which one did you and your husband participate in? 😭😔”

Kgomotso said:

“What’s exactly forcing us to go to church vele?”

PoppyOctavia Sonyane said:

“This would’ve been a cue for me to leave. 😂😭”

𝒯 said:

“Why did women cover themselves?”

Bomma’s Banting Store said:

“My aunt used to say, why do we go to church? ' and I felt it. Today I tell my children they can go to church only if they want to, and if they choose to, they need to be careful because church is one of the evil places, like other evil places.”

Babes said:

“Yhooooo, how long did you stay in this cult, my sister?”

Ntokozo Mikhenso said:

“And everyone thought it was normal, and there are people who still think it’s normal.”

