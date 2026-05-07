A TikTok review by @mahlengi_m of Checkers’ Quisimo non-stick pots goes viral after she praises their easy cooking performance and minimal oil use after just over a week

The cookware is promoted as a durable, easy-clean set designed for everyday cooking with non-stick convenience and family-friendly use

Mzansi reacts with mixed comments, with many praising the pots and saying they were influenced to buy, while others ask practical usage questions

Chef Mahlengi used the Checkers pots for a week. Image: @mahlengi_m/TikTok, @chef_mahlengi/Instagram

Source: UGC

A TikTok video by @mahlengi_m has sparked attention after she shared her early experience using non-stick pots bought from Checkers South Africa, saying she has been pleasantly surprised after just over a week of cooking with them.

In the clip posted on 06 May 2026, chef Mahlengi Mothlele explains that the pots have been easy to use and clean from the start. She highlights how nothing sticks while cooking, especially when making eggs, noting that she barely needs any oil.

"I don't even have to add any oil or you know to make my eggs happy. So I would advise you guys to get them just check over there in shape."

The cookware has made everyday cooking simpler, for her describing them as practical and beginner-friendly. According to her, both frying and general meal prep have been smooth and hassle-free. After a week of use, she confidently encourages others to try them, suggesting they are worth buying if shoppers see them in-store.

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She used Quisimo's pressed aluminium cookware set. Image: @mahlengi_m/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Quisimo cookware is promoted as a durable cooking solution

Checkers South Africa's Quisimo 7-piece pressed aluminium cookware set is promoted as a durable, everyday kitchen solution designed for easy home cooking. It is made from pressed aluminium with a non-stick coating, aimed at making food release easier, reducing oil use, and simplifying cleaning. The set is also described as having easy-grip handles and being suitable for preparing meals for families, with the overall promise of “effortless cooking” and convenience for both frying and general stove-top use.

View the cookware review TikTok below:

Mzansi reacts

Commenters on the video responded with mixed reactions, ranging from excitement to curiosity. Some users asked practical questions like whether the pots work on gas stoves and how to remove stains, while others praised the review and said they were influenced to buy them.

This is what Mzansi had to say on @mahlengi_m's page:

lorie_ruth said:

"I’ve been using the pots for more than a year and I’m happy☺️"

Mookho M Shamatla replied:

"I’m early 🥳🥳 Thank you for the review sis"

Vicky Lukhele-Seabela noted:

"@Checkers South Africa pls give her her flowers already .. I bought the pots cos of her"

Glam’dby_Hope said:

"They are the best!"

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Source: Briefly News