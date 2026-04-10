Informally-manufactured three-legged pots have been found to contain possible traces of lead, which could result in health hazards

The Department of Health said that lead poisoning is invisible and shared the symptoms

The Department also warned consumers to rely on certified manufacturers of three-legged pots

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Certified and trustworthy pots are preferable to informally-manufactured pots. Image: Matthew De Lange

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The government has warned consumers to rely on certified three-legged pots to cook, as informally-manufactured pots could contribute to lead poisoning.

According to TimesLIVE, Dr Renee Street, the director of the environment and health research unit at the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), said that there was no guarantee that pots manufactured in the informal sector use food-grade material. Thus, what the manufacturers melt down may contain lead. Street also remarked that informal products are rarely tested, unlike regulated cookware, which may carry lead-free certification.

Government discusses the impact of lead poisoning

Speaking on the World Health Day commemoration on 9 April 2026, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, said that lead has a devastating impact on young people. He added that even small amounts can affect learning, behaviour, and cause irreversible damage. The department pointed out that it was making progress in tackling lead exposure.

Lead is not only found in three-legged pots. Lead exposure also comes from other sources, including contaminated soil, some consumer products, old paint, and water pipes. The department’s representative, Belinda Makhafola, said that tackling the problem is not as easy as banning the products.

This is because lead is still utilised in various sectors. Even so, consumers have been urged to use pots manufactured from certified food-grade materials. Lead poisoning has been found to cause lowered IQ, permanent intellectual disability, and behavioural disorders in children. Adults may suffer from infertility, high blood pressure, and cognitive decline.

Old-school three-leg pots are preferrable due to their reliability. Image: Matthew de Lange

Source: Getty Images

South Africans share thoughts

Netizens commented on the possibility of lead in the home-made pots.

Genimo Awesumness Kriga asked:

“Who decided it was a good idea to galvanise a potjie?”

Sabelo Mthuthuzeli Matu said:

“The writing was on the wall.”

Nontokozo KM said:

“You mean the ones that are not heavy to carry.”

Thandile Gringoe Mashalaba asked:

“How did it bypass SABS?”

Nonceba Sindi said:

“Lord, have mercy! I loved their weightlessness and user-friendliness.”

Vuyani Monelo said:

“Thanks for warning that a silver pot is fake. It’s better to use an ancient black Falkirk cast iron. It’s a quality state-of-the-art craft.”

Elias Masondo said:

“The government must open firms to manufacture correct ones.”

3 Briefly News articles about poison

Two learners from Mahikeng in the North West were killed when they ate snacks bought from a hawker on 11 April 2025. The children were on their way to school in Ramosadi Village when they bought snacks from one of the hawkers.

A boy from Soweto was rushed to the ICU in April 2025 after he allegedly consumed snacks bought from a local spaza shop in Mapetla. He complained about a sore stomach and was rushed to the hospital when his mother saw that his stomach was purple.

An investigation was launched after four children were rushed to the hospital for food poisoning in the Eastern Cape. One of the children remained in hospital and is receiving specialised care.

Source: Briefly News