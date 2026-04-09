Motorists rushed to fill fuel containers ahead of the impending R3 price increase due to geopolitical tensions

Experts warned against storing more than 25l of fuel at home to avoid safety risks and insurance issues

Social media reactions highlighted community concerns and frustrations over fuel shortages and hoarding

Motorists brought large containers for fuel fill-ups to the petrol station. Images: @whos.alfios, @irvin.kk

Source: TikTok

Videos of petrol attendants at different petroleum-providing companies show the employees filling customers' JoJo Tanks before the 1 April 2026 fuel increase. While hoarding fuel may seem beneficial to some, experts have warned against storing large volumes.

The fear of fuel shortages and rising prices struck when motorists heard that the price of fuel would increase by at least R3. The increase stems from the geopolitical tensions between the Middle Eastern and Western countries, specifically following attacks from the United States and Israel on Iranian and regional energy infrastructure.

In the TikTok video posted by user @irvin.kk's account on 31 March 2026, a petrol attendant working at an Engen petrol station in Johannesburg stood inside a bakkie to fill a blue container. It is unclear how much the motorist paid. The other TikTok video from @whos.alfios, who shared the clip on their account on 1 April 2026, showed an Astron petrol attendant filling up a green 1 000l horizontal JoJo Tank. It is also unclear how much fuel the motorist purchased.

Watch the video below:

Take a look at the video below:

According to Germiston City News, the South African Insurance Association (SAIA) spoke about the dangers and insurance risks of storing more than the municipality-approved amount of 25l of fuel at home. Mosidi Shomang, a technical expert at SAIA, noted that exceeding the limit is against regulations and could come with dire consequences. Furthermore, insurance companies may reject claims related to non-compliant fuel storage, which should be kept in well-ventilated areas and away from equipment that can easily start fires.

Homeowners should not store more than 25l of fuel in their homes. Image: SHSPhotography

Source: Getty Images

Fuel fill-up sparks a conversation

South African members of the online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the large containers being filled with fuel.

@_yoo_zeak_ stated under the post:

"Electric cars are laughing right now."

@nash_______________ told the public:

"We need to remember that people use petrol for other equipment, for example, generators and lawnmowers, not only cars."

An unimpressed @itmesandla remarked:

"This is so inconsiderate and should not be allowed. We should be sharing more in times of scarcity and not hoarding."

A curious @arthur_machethe wondered:

"Is that for a whole year?"

@liandramubi2 laughed and said:

"So much drama. R3 won't hurt."

3 Other stories about fuel

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans could face another massive fuel hike in May 2026. The government fuel levy is set to expire in May, which could add another R3 per litre to the price.

reported that South Africans could face another massive fuel hike in May 2026. The government fuel levy is set to expire in May, which could add another R3 per litre to the price. Before 1 April 2026, motorists across South Africa were rushing to fill their tanks, triggering long queues, rising frustration, and fears of worsening shortages. Drivers blamed authorities for failing to subsidise fuel costs.

The Western Cape allegedly faced fuel shortages amid concerns of stock hoarding by suppliers. Premier Alan Winde called for national intervention to stabilise fuel supply and protect livelihoods.

Source: Briefly News