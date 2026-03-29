The Western Cape allegedly faces fuel shortages amid concerns of stock hoarding by suppliers

Premier Winde called for national intervention to stabilise fuel supply and protect livelihoods

Winde indicated that the province had recorded isolated incidents of petrol stations running low or completely out of fuel

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Winde indicated that the province had recorded isolated incidents of petrol stations running low or completely out of fuel. Image: Murat Gok/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Concerns over fuel shortages in parts of the Western Cape have prompted Premier Alan Winde to approach the Presidency and Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, citing suspected stock hoarding by some suppliers.

Petrol stations running low or completely out of fuel

According to EWN, Winde indicated that the province had recorded isolated incidents of petrol stations running low or completely out of fuel and being unable to replenish supplies. He raised concerns that such disruptions could worsen amid rising global oil prices, which have exceeded 100 dollars a barrel in recent weeks due to tensions in the Middle East, with local price increases expected from this week. The national government has maintained that fuel supply remains sufficient. Winde expressed concern that the situation at the retail level suggests possible irregularities. He warned that alleged hoarding by certain suppliers could undermine economic recovery efforts and described the conduct as unethical.

The premier indicated that restricting fuel availability threatens livelihoods and could disrupt key sectors such as agriculture, which contributes more than half of South Africa's exports. Winde called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mantashe to intervene urgently to stabilise supply and prevent wider economic impact. He explained that he had escalated the matter to national authorities because provincial governments do not have jurisdiction over fuel supply.

He also urged residents to report shortages to the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources to assist in monitoring the situation. Winde added that the Fuel Industry Association of South Africa had assured the province that national supply levels remain adequate to meet demand. He suggested that shortages at individual service stations may be linked to market manipulation rather than overall supply constraints.

The premier indicated that restricting fuel availability threatens livelihoods. Image: Peter Titmus/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other fuel-related stories

The South African government is engaging fuel suppliers to secure supply amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said. Speaking at the Southern African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town on Monday, 16 March 2026, Mantashe said the government was in talks with suppliers while opting not to utilise the country's strategic oil reserves at this stage.

TotalEnergies has reportedly increased diesel prices at some of its service stations in South Africa, with pump prices reaching about R27.50 per litre. The price hike was first observed at a TotalEnergies station in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, while reports indicate that filling station owners were instructed to implement increases.

Fears of pump manipulation after R29.85 viral video

Briefly News also reported that a viral video showing diesel selling at nearly R30 a litre in Durban has sparked concerns that some fuel stations may be inflating prices.

With diesel prices not directly regulated like petrol, questions are growing over whether gaps in the system are being exploited.

Source: Briefly News