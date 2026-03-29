The North West province administered 86% of 150,000 vaccine doses to combat the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak

210 confirmed cases of FMD prompted urgent vaccination efforts among high-risk livestock groups

Concerns from small-scale farmers are being addressed, as additional vaccine supplies are expected to expand coverage

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The North West has administered 86% of its allocated 150,000 vaccine doses. Image: jsteenhuisen/X

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST - The North West has administered 86% of its allocated 150,000 vaccine doses to help contain the spread of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

210 confirmed cases in the province

According to EWN, the provincial agriculture department reported progress in limiting transmission but indicated that further intervention is still required to bring the situation under full control. The latest outbreak has resulted in 210 confirmed cases in the province, contributing to a series of FMD incidents recorded in South Africa since 2021. The vaccination campaign, launched last month, has prioritised high-risk areas and specific livestock groups. The department indicated that efforts are focused on vaccinating infected animals, implementing ring vaccination around buffalo farms, protecting dairy herds, and carrying out mass vaccination of cloven-hoofed animals.

Amid the rollout, some small-scale farmers raised concerns about being excluded from the vaccination programme. In response, the department indicated that additional vaccine consignments are expected, which are intended to expand coverage and strengthen disease control measures. The department also urged farmers to use permanent ear tags with unique identification numbers to improve the tracking and vaccination of livestock. Officials indicated that containment efforts will continue as authorities work to prevent further spread of the disease.

The provincial agriculture department reported progress in limiting transmission. Image: jsteenhuisen/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about the FMD

The Free State has now overtaken KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as South Africa's hotspot for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), with 277 active outbreaks compared to KZN’s 202. Nationwide, at least 935 outbreaks have been reported. This week, the Department of Agriculture kicked off a vaccination drive in the Free State, administering doses to more than 119,000 cattle. Last week, the rollout began in the KZN Midlands, marking the start of the national herd vaccination programme.

A Magaliesburg, Gauteng, farmer’s milk production has been severely affected by the deadly foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease. His operations have been set back by R1.9 million as his entire herd has been infected with FMD. Jaco Botha said his herd of 700 cattle has been struck with the FMD due to the outbreak that the South African government has been struggling for years to contain. Botha, who is a milk farmer, said his milk production has significantly dropped.

John Steenhuisen has welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines. The Minister of Agriculture received one million vaccines on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the OR Tambo International Airport. The vaccines were sourced from the Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina.

Source: Briefly News