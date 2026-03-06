Foot-and-Mouth Disease: Free State Now at Centre of SA Outbreak
- The Free State has overtaken KwaZulu-Natal as South Africa’s epicentre of foot-and-mouth disease
- Authorities have begun a large-scale vaccination drive, targeting more than 119,000 cattle
- Parliament’s Agriculture Committee plans an oversight visit to assess containment efforts and protect the national herd
FREE STATE—The Free State has now overtaken KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as South Africa’s hotspot for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), with 277 active outbreaks compared to KZN’s 202. Nationwide, at least 935 outbreaks have been reported.
This week, the Department of Agriculture kicked off a vaccination drive in the Free State, administering doses to more than 119,000 cattle. Last week, the rollout began in the KZN Midlands, marking the start of the national herd vaccination programme.
Farmers urged to be vigilant
Authorities are urging farmers to remain vigilant and to avoid unverified or illegal vaccines. Last month, the government warned livestock owners against unauthorised imports from Kenya, which were intercepted with the help of the Border Management Authority (BMA).
Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, noted that South Africa’s circulating FMD strains are SEP1, SEP2, and SEP3, whereas the Kenyan vaccines contain the O strain—potentially sparking new outbreaks if misused.
Steenhuisen emphasised that FMD is a state-controlled disease, and vaccines should only be administered through official channels to safeguard the national herd.
Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture is planning an oversight visit to the Free State to evaluate containment measures.
South Africa receives 1million vaccines
