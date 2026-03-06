The Free State has overtaken KwaZulu-Natal as South Africa’s epicentre of foot-and-mouth disease

Authorities have begun a large-scale vaccination drive, targeting more than 119,000 cattle

Parliament’s Agriculture Committee plans an oversight visit to assess containment efforts and protect the national herd

The Free State has overtaken KwaZulu-Natal as South Africa’s epicentre of foot-and-mouth disease. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images and Gareth Fuller/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE—The Free State has now overtaken KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as South Africa’s hotspot for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), with 277 active outbreaks compared to KZN’s 202. Nationwide, at least 935 outbreaks have been reported.

This week, the Department of Agriculture kicked off a vaccination drive in the Free State, administering doses to more than 119,000 cattle. Last week, the rollout began in the KZN Midlands, marking the start of the national herd vaccination programme.

Farmers urged to be vigilant

Authorities are urging farmers to remain vigilant and to avoid unverified or illegal vaccines. Last month, the government warned livestock owners against unauthorised imports from Kenya, which were intercepted with the help of the Border Management Authority (BMA).

Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, noted that South Africa’s circulating FMD strains are SEP1, SEP2, and SEP3, whereas the Kenyan vaccines contain the O strain—potentially sparking new outbreaks if misused.

Steenhuisen emphasised that FMD is a state-controlled disease, and vaccines should only be administered through official channels to safeguard the national herd.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture is planning an oversight visit to the Free State to evaluate containment measures.

South Africa receives 1million vaccines

In a related article, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has welcomed the arrival of South Africa’s first shipment of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines. On Saturday, 21 February 2026, he received one million doses at OR Tambo International Airport, sourced from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina. President Ramaphosa has declared FMD a national disaster and confirmed plans to vaccinate the country’s entire herd of 14 million cattle.

Government engages local farmers in FMD fight

MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure Martin Meyer met Amajuba farmers in Newcastle this week as KwaZulu-Natal battles a worsening foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. The engagement coincided with a breakthrough of South Africa’s first locally produced FMD vaccine in more than 20 years. Authorities say cooperation between the government and farmers is critical to protect livelihoods and the livestock industry.

Farmer blames Steenhuisen for failure to contain FMD

An Eastern Cape dairy farmer has blamed Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s department for failing to contain the rapid spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) across the province. Edgar Brotherton, who farms in Khwa (formerly Elliot), warned that his business faced immediate risk, saying the outbreak could have been controlled if vaccines had been supplied to affected communities. He described the department as an obstacle in the ongoing crisis.

The Department of Agriculture kicked off a vaccination drive in the Free State this week. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that A Magaliesburg, Gauteng dairy farmer has suffered massive losses after his entire herd was infected with Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). Jaco Botha, whose 700 cattle supply milk for his operations, says the outbreak has set him back by R1.9 million, causing a 60% drop in production. Each day, his herd now produces 5,000 to 6,000 fewer litres of milk, amounting to at least 250,000 litres lost over 50 days.

Source: Briefly News