The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that an investigation is underway after a learner died in Ekurhuleni

The incident happened at a primary school in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on 26 March 2026

South Africans slammed the school and demanded that an investigation into how the wall was commissioned

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For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The death of a primary school child due to a wall collapse caused South Africans sorrow. Images: Kasie FM News 97.1/ Facebook and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

DAVEYTON, GAUTENG— The death of a primary school learner in Ekurhuleni on 26 March 2026 prompted an investigation and questions from members of the public about building compliance.

According to the province’s Department of Education, the learner, who was in grade 3 at Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, died after a section of the wall reportedly collapsed while the children were outside during breaktime. Five other learners were also injured during the incident, and the six children were rushed to the nearest healthcare facilities. However, the Grade 3 learner died from his injuries in the hospital.

The education department springs into action

The Department said that the wall collapse is under investigation, and psycho-social support has been dispatched to provide support for learners, teachers, and affected family members. The MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, conveyed his condolences. He said the Department was saddened by the loss of life and said the necessary support would be given to those in need.

The Department of Education is investigating the collapse of a wall at Lerutle Primary School. Image: The Voice of Thembisa

Source: Facebook

Questions of compliance arise in comments

South Africans commenting on the tragedy scrutinized the quality of the wall, which resulted in the collapse.

Marion Peterson said:

“That wall should have been inspected, or any wall around the school property should have been inspected. Who is liable now?”

Zulu Nation observed:

“I’m sure emails from the principal were ignored. Now the department could stop the principal from speaking out.”

Barbara Wood was heartbroken.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.”

Pretty Khoza was devastated.

“The government must take these cases seriously because our kids die where they were supposed to be protected. That’s a bad image for our country when kids die in school because of poor maintenance, even though our government says it invests a lot into education.”

Gladys Malesa said:

“Just a day before the schools closed. Oh, my God. This is heartbreaking. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and condolences to his family.”

3 Briefly News stories about learners dying

A Grade 10 pupil lost her life in the North West on 8 August 2026 after she was forced to run for being late. The incident happened at Huhudi Secondary School in Vryburg.

A five-year old learner was killed by a scholar bus in Mpumalanga on 6 February 2026 as she was attempting to board the bus. The vehicle struck her while reversing, and a culpable homicide case was opened.

South Africans were horrified after a learner at Reagile Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, died on 16 February 2026, when goalposts fell on him. The child and his schoolmates were playing football when the goalposts fell on him. He was declared dead on the scene.

Source: Briefly News