Two suspects were taken in for questioning regarding the disappearance of spaza shop owner, Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka

Herman Mashaba visited the Vosloorus Police Station and spoke to the family of the 27-year-old who went missing on 2 April 2026

South Africans took to social media to express outrage with the police over their handling of the missing persons case

Police released two suspects who were taken in for questioning about the disappearance of Mazwi Kubheka, sparking outrage online. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA (X)/ Andrii Iemelyanenko

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka’s disappearance continues to spark national interest and outrage online.

The 27-year-old spaza shop owner from Vosloorus has been missing for almost a month, sparking frustration and claims that not enough was done to find him.

Kubekha was last seen on 2 April 2026 at Marimba Gardens. Kubekha left in the morning to deposit money but never reached the bank. He went missing after allegedly refusing to sell his shop to foreign nationals.

Two people questioned regarding Kubheka’s disappearance

The South African Police Service has come under further scrutiny after two people were taken in for questioning and released. eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones confirmed that, according to the family, the suspects were released after they were questioned. Some accounts also reported that they were arrested and then released, sparking outrage online as people questioned why the police would let them go.

@CrimeWatch_RSA then took to X (formerly Twitter), indicating that the two persons of interest were interviewed and their statements were obtained, noting that they were not linked to the case and not arrested as some accounts claimed.

Herman Mashaba is outraged by the developments

Herman Mashaba, who has been heavily invested in the case, expressed outrage that the suspects were released.

The ActionSA leader has been in engagement with the family since Kubheka’s disappearance and even visited the spaza shop in Vosloorus. He also appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, to treat it as a priority case.

Herman Mashaba was outraged by the decision of the police to release the two men. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the news that the suspects had been released, the ActionSA leader stated that the problems were getting deeper under the current criminal justice system.

Mashaba has since visited the Vosloorus Police Station regarding the release of the suspects and addressed community members in the area, as they still await answers from police.

South African furious over the update

Social media users weighed in on the news that the suspects were released, expressing frustration with the police.

@Simon_Sithole20 asked:

“SAPS, what's wrong with you guys? What are the circumstances surrounding the release of those suspects? Why so quickly?”

@BantuEconomy said:

“Oh my word. I can’t imagine what the family is going through.”

@thato_yogurtbox added:

“Damn it. These sellouts are unbelievable. You SAPS, you're unbelievable, really unbelievable.”

@Ngwanola exclaimed:

“Haibo.”

@Simon_Sithole20 said:

“Our justice system is captured. No way about this madness.”

Other stories about missing people in 2026

Briefly News has covered other stories about people who went missing and whose searches ended tragically in 2026.

The body of a missing 18-year-old student was recovered from a Gqeberha Lake days after his mother reported him missing.

A missing KwaZulu-Natal businessman was found shot dead in Verulam Street, KwaZulu-Natal, in April 2026.

The family of Rikus Kylander has made the heartbreaking decision to end the 22-day search for him in Mozambique.

Source: Briefly News