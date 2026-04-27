Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

SAPS Releases Suspects Questioned About Mazwi Kubheka’s Disappearance, Mashaba and Citizens Outraged
South Africa

SAPS Releases Suspects Questioned About Mazwi Kubheka’s Disappearance, Mashaba and Citizens Outraged

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • Two suspects were taken in for questioning regarding the disappearance of spaza shop owner, Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka
  • Herman Mashaba visited the Vosloorus Police Station and spoke to the family of the 27-year-old who went missing on 2 April 2026
  • South Africans took to social media to express outrage with the police over their handling of the missing persons case

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Police released two suspects who were taken in for questioning about the disappearance of Mazwi Kubheka
Police released two suspects who were taken in for questioning about the disappearance of Mazwi Kubheka, sparking outrage online. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA (X)/ Andrii Iemelyanenko
Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka’s disappearance continues to spark national interest and outrage online.

The 27-year-old spaza shop owner from Vosloorus has been missing for almost a month, sparking frustration and claims that not enough was done to find him.

Kubekha was last seen on 2 April 2026 at Marimba Gardens. Kubekha left in the morning to deposit money but never reached the bank. He went missing after allegedly refusing to sell his shop to foreign nationals.

Read also

Stolen cellphone led police to breakthrough in brutal killing of 7 KwaZulu-Natal family members

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Two people questioned regarding Kubheka’s disappearance

The South African Police Service has come under further scrutiny after two people were taken in for questioning and released. eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones confirmed that, according to the family, the suspects were released after they were questioned. Some accounts also reported that they were arrested and then released, sparking outrage online as people questioned why the police would let them go.

@CrimeWatch_RSA then took to X (formerly Twitter), indicating that the two persons of interest were interviewed and their statements were obtained, noting that they were not linked to the case and not arrested as some accounts claimed.

Herman Mashaba is outraged by the developments

Herman Mashaba, who has been heavily invested in the case, expressed outrage that the suspects were released.

The ActionSA leader has been in engagement with the family since Kubheka’s disappearance and even visited the spaza shop in Vosloorus. He also appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, to treat it as a priority case.

Read also

Grim discovery: three burnt bodies found near R535, police probe possible kidnapping links

Herman Mashaba was outraged by the decision of police
Herman Mashaba was outraged by the decision of the police to release the two men. Image: Phill Magakoe
Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the news that the suspects had been released, the ActionSA leader stated that the problems were getting deeper under the current criminal justice system.

Mashaba has since visited the Vosloorus Police Station regarding the release of the suspects and addressed community members in the area, as they still await answers from police.

South African furious over the update

Social media users weighed in on the news that the suspects were released, expressing frustration with the police.

@Simon_Sithole20 asked:

“SAPS, what's wrong with you guys? What are the circumstances surrounding the release of those suspects? Why so quickly?”

@BantuEconomy said:

“Oh my word. I can’t imagine what the family is going through.”

@thato_yogurtbox added:

“Damn it. These sellouts are unbelievable. You SAPS, you're unbelievable, really unbelievable.”

@Ngwanola exclaimed:

“Haibo.”

@Simon_Sithole20 said:

“Our justice system is captured. No way about this madness.”

Other stories about missing people in 2026

Read also

Emmarentia road rage: Experts call on South Africans to stop sharing video of incident

Briefly News has covered other stories about people who went missing and whose searches ended tragically in 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSHerman MashabaGautengActionSA
Hot:
Nhlamulo Baloyi Sophia Jurksztowicz Teyana Taylor Boeta Moodie