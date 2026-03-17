South Africa seeks fuel security amid the rising global oil market volatility linked to the Middle East tensions

Minister Mantashe emphasised the need for domestic petroleum production and responsible resource exploitation

He added that government reforms aim to enhance the petroleum sector's contribution to the economy and ensure sustainable development

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mantashe said the government was in talks with suppliers. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African government is engaging fuel suppliers to secure supply amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said.

Government in talks with suppliers

Speaking at the Southern African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town on Monday, 16 March 2026, Mantashe said the government was in talks with suppliers while opting not to utilise the country's strategic oil reserves at this stage. He said authorities were exploring all possible sources of fuel supply to ensure stability in the local market. Mantashe noted that geopolitical tensions linked to the Middle East conflict were driving uncertainty and volatility in global oil markets, increasing the risk of fuel price hikes, particularly for countries reliant on imported refined petroleum products.

He stated that South Africa's efforts were focused on maintaining uninterrupted fuel availability. Mantashe also told the conference that South Africa could not afford to remain poor despite its natural resource base and that the country needed to leverage its petroleum resources. He said domestic production was the most sustainable long-term solution, but required increased exploration and responsible exploitation of local resources. Mantashe said opposition from environmental groups remained a major obstacle, adding that such groups were hindering many oil and gas development initiatives in South Africa.

Mantashe said geopolitical tensions linked to the Middle East conflict were driving uncertainty and volatility in global oil markets. Image: PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Growth of the petroleum sector

He said the government was continuing to reform legislation to support the growth of the petroleum sector and enable it to contribute meaningfully to the economy. Mantashe said proposed legislation on upstream petroleum development would play a key role by separating petroleum from mining laws and creating a regulatory framework to accelerate exploration and production.

He added that delays in publishing regulations were due to extensive submissions from industry stakeholders, which required further consideration. The regulations are now expected to be released by the end of the month. Mantashe said the department aimed to ensure that petroleum resources are developed in an orderly, responsible and environmentally sustainable manner, adding that decisive action was needed to unlock the sector's full potential.

SA braces for record fuel prices as Middle East crisis rocks global oil supply

Briefly News also reported that as Brent crude has shot up above $100 a barrel, reaching its highest level in years due to the intensifying conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, confidence in global energy markets has taken a hit.

Traders have driven prices sharply higher amid fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery, and production cuts from several Middle Eastern producers, with Brent briefly exceeding $114 before settling above $100.

Source: Briefly News