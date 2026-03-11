FlySafair has absorbed rising fuel costs since 28 February, but a 70% spike in one week finally forced the airline to act

Every Boeing 737-800 flight hour is now costing FlySafair an extra R35,000 and it is a figure the airline could no longer absorb alone

Passengers who booked before 11 March keep their original fare, but anyone booking from today will see the new charge on their ticket

Flying in South Africa just got more expensive. FlySafair, the country’s biggest low-cost airline, confirmed on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, that it will add a temporary fuel surcharge to all new ticket purchases.

The move is effective from 12 March 2026. It is a direct response to the global oil shock triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. It means passengers booking flights between now and 12 May will pay more than they did just days ago.

The surcharge comes after jet fuel prices at South African coastal airports shot up by roughly 70% in a single week. The crisis traces back to 28 February, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran set off a chain reaction that effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway is responsible for moving about 20% of the world’s oil supply. Tanker traffic through the strait collapsed almost, and global crude prices skyrocketed.

A crisis that broke the last line of defence

For nearly two weeks, FlySafair held firm. The airline had been swallowing the ballooning fuel costs and not passing them on to travellers. But the numbers eventually became impossible to ignore. Fuel already accounts for between 50 and 55% of the airline’s direct operating costs. At current price levels, every single Boeing 737-800 flight hour is adding roughly R35,000 in extra costs.

In a report by eNCA, Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon made clear that the decision did not come lightly. Gordon said the airline has resisted this kind of charge throughout its entire history. FlySafair chose to list the surcharge as a separate line item on every ticket. The amount will vary depending on the route, since longer flights burn more fuel. Gordon said the surcharge will be reduced or removed the moment market conditions allow.

South Africa is not alone in this

What is happening here is part of a wider aviation crisis. Oil markets have been swinging wildly since the strikes on Iran began. Brent crude briefly surged past R1,600 a barrel. On Monday this week, both major crude contracts came within touching distance of R1,900. This is the highest since 2022. The release of strategic oil reserves by some countries has helped take the edge off.

Other South African carriers are feeling the heat too. Airlink has already raised its ticket prices twice since the crisis began and has confirmed it will keep adjusting fares as fuel costs move.

