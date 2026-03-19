A South African scientist posted footage from Antarctica, and the comments section exploded with different views from Mzansi locals

The SA Agulhas II looked like a tiny toy next to the wall at Penguin Bukta that left the internet completely lost for words

Life at the bottom of the world comes with one very strange problem that makes it almost impossible to get a good night's sleep

A South African scientist left the internet speechless after filming Antarctica’s towering ice wall up close.

South African scientist showing Mzansi a glimpse of Antarctica. Images: @_jadek_s3

Source: TikTok

She posted the TikTok clip on 13 March 2026 under her handle @_jadek_s3 for her followers. The video showed her crew arriving where the Southern Ocean ends, and the polar desert begins. Mzansi flooded the comments, comparing the frozen giant to the mythical Wall from Game of Thrones.

She was part of a South African expedition sailing aboard the research vessel SA Agulhas II. The ship makes the roughly 4 000-kilometre voyage from Cape Town to Antarctica every single year. Before offloading any cargo, scientists had to inspect the ice shelf for ground solid enough to hold. That is standard procedure on every expedition, and nobody down there takes shortcuts with that process.

The wall that broke the internet

What stopped people cold, not from the ice, was the almost unbelievable scale of what she captured on camera. The Agulhas II is a massive icebreaker, yet the ice shelf made the ship look completely tiny. The wall stood so high and so wide. Game of Thrones comparisons came flooding in.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa has been sending scientific expeditions to Antarctica every year without fail since 1959. The research base SANAE IV sits about 220 kilometres inland on a rocky outcrop called Vesleskarvet.

Getting supplies from the ice shelf all the way to the base requires multiple vehicle convoys across the desert. It is a logistical operation that demands patience and a very good understanding of polar conditions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

​Mzansi reacts to the sighting

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Chubby_faniswa commented:

“One day, the dolphins are going to take you guys and make you build their kingdom. 😩😭”

@Tee wrote:

“I am actually shocked that they are allowing you to post from Antarctica.”

@Segwati madisha 🇿🇦 said:

“People say that there is another world on the other side of the ice wall. What did you see?”

@Uncle Zee noted:

“It reminds me of ‘The Wall’ in Game of Thrones.”

@Noluthando MaZwide kaLanga commented:

“Girl, you’re experiencing my entire high school geography lesson. You look so happy.”

A cargo ship approaches the ice wall of Antarctica. Image: @_jadek_s3

Source: TikTok

More articles involving Antarctica

Cape Town International offers a unique 5.5-hour direct flight to Antarctica on a modified cargo plane.

One of the most famous aeroplane makers, Airbus, has made history after watching its A340 reach Antarctica from Cape Town.

The world's biggest ice sheet could cause "several metres" of sea-level rise over centuries if the global temperature rises more than 2°C, according to a British study published Wednesday.

Source: Briefly News