Aviation company Airbus has announced a groundbreaking achievement after flying to Antarctica. According to media reports, the flight was conducted by Hi Fly.

The historical flight ferried tourists and scientists who jetted off from Cape Town to Antarctica. In a press release and statement on social media, Airbus is proud of this achievement.

Looking at the other report run by JacarandaFM, Airbus made history to the ice-covered territory and this became possible through its A340.

Hi Fly has landed the Airbus A340 for the first time in Antarctica as it jetted off from Cape Town. Image: @HiFly/Airbus/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Airbus makes history by travelling from Cape Town to Antarctica

The A340 is the heaviest model in the Airbus fleet and it is also the heaviest to land on the runway in the coldest part of the globe. The Tshwane-based radio station has it that the plane carried 23 passengers - scientists and tourists - and cargo to Antarctica.

CNN carried the same article and indicates that Hi Fly is an aviation company that initiated the historical journey. It’s also worth a mention that the aviation firm specifically focuses on wet leases, which means they hire out both aircraft and aircrew.

The post was shared on social media and Briefly News picked up a few reactions as many travellers praise the two companies for this accomplishment.

@GerrardElliott said:

“Cool achievement. But how does it align with your goal… “Airbus aims for 'climate-neutral' by 2035.”?”

@JourneyHeroApp said:

“That is amazing!! The Antarctic is very challenging & the weather can be forbidding! I remember seeing the frozen sea ice from a high vista and realising that such beauty is worth saving for future generations.”

@Cruisesoftware said:

“Great achievements. Using a 4 winging aircraft tonreduxe CO2 and safe the unique life over there. Should take next time the 6 engine Antonio for a bike transfer.”

@Robert4787 said:

“Wow!”

