Rolls Royce aviation has announced that they have smashed a long-standing record of the fastest aircraft in the world

The aviation branch of the company says their all-electric aeroplane underwent its first flight in September and it has already broken a record

According to the company, their new electric plane smashed a record of 213.04km/h (132 mph) previously held by Siemens

Rolls Royce Aviation has just broken a massive record of the fastest plane ever produced in the world. The aviation company released a statement that they have launched an all-electric aircraft that is the world’s fastest.

The company says it has submitted data to the Federation of Aeronautique International (FAI), a body that certifies such records, that their plane reached a top speed of 555.9km/h (345.4mph) over a three-kilometre distance.

The record becomes the newest as Rolls Royce smashed the current record of 213.04km/h (132 mph) that was held by a Siemens-powered Extra 330LE.

Rolls Royce engineers have set a new record in the aviation sector. Image: @RollsRoyce/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Through a statement published on the company’s website, Rolls Royce said they also conducted some runs at the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down to experiment with the plane’s speed. The company said:

“In further runs at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site, the aircraft achieved 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 kilometres – 292.8km/h (182mph) faster than the previous record – and broke the fastest time to climb to 3 000 metres by 60 seconds with a time of 202 seconds, according to our data."

According to Engadget, the plane had its maiden flight two months ago and Rolls Royce's Spirit of Innovation has hit a top speed of 387.4 mph, thus breaking the speed record for electric aeroplanes.

@AndyHar9961 said:

“Wow, that's some achievement. Did flash through my head if that was the speed attained in the dive after the battery failed.”

@Dissectmarkets said:

“Electric aeroplanes outperforming gas planes, electric cars outperforming gas cars... Can’t wait to see electric boats outperform gas boats.”

@RAversion said:

“Fantastic work by your engineering teams involved!”

@LisBig1 said:

“This is cool. What's the noise output like?”

Source: Briefly.co.za