President Cyril Ramaphosa formed the eThekwini working group to restore the Port of Durban to its former glory

Newlyn PX Terminal, Africa's largest multi-modal rail, was opened to alleviate congestion on the N3 highway

Some South African citizens feel that the president's initiative to address the port issues is long overdue

President Cyril Ramaphosa formed a working group to restore the Port of Durban. Image: Luba Lesolle and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of an eThekwini working group aimed at fixing the Port of Durban.

Opening of Newlyn PX Terminal

This was during the official opening of the Newlyn PX Terminal, Africa's largest multi-modal rail.

Ramaphosa said the terminal will address the congestion on the N3 highway between Durban and Johannesburg by welcoming cargo transported via sea and road, reported SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

eThekwini working group

He emphasised the importance of the eThekwini working group, which will not only focus on restoring the port but also on repositioning the eThekwini Municipality.

Ramaphosa told the working group to report progress every three weeks. The president highlighted the collaborative effort involving government, business, and Transnet on his X account.

"The Terminal has been built on land leased from Transnet, and the partnership with Newlyn will assist in improving operational efficiency across the board."

See the post below:

See some reactions from social media below:

Lwazi Giwu said:

"He must not fix anything, we want to fix him and his cabinet."

Dawn Cockburn posted:

"Too late! Your days are numbered!"

Lwazi Giwu mentioned:

"He is too late, the train left two hours ago."

Themba Mhlongo wrote:

"What a useless person to ever lead a country, everything I mean everything is getting worse by the day."

Vinod Lalla noted:

"Watch this space. A Minister of Durban Port who earns R2.5 mil a year."

Transnet aims to clear Durban Port backlog

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Transnet plans to clear the backlog of 70,000 containers at its Durban port by 2024.

The current challenge has led to an expected delay of 21 days before anchored containers can be offloaded. Acknowledging the situation's urgency, Transnet has initiated contingency measures to address the goods backlog.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News