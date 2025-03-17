Cape Town International offers a unique 5.5-hour direct flight to Antarctica on a modified cargo plane

Content creator LifeOfMikeZA shared his journey featuring makeshift seating, portaloos, and self-serve refreshments

The Antarctic adventure begins with a surprisingly smooth landing on solid ice before explorers don polar gear for the ultimate frozen expedition

A man's post went viral after he shared info on how to travel and visit the seventh continent in the world from SA. Images: @LifeOfMikeZA

Source: Facebook

A man took social media users on a jaw-dropping journey showing how to fly directly from Cape Town to the world's most remote continent.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Unique Antarctic flight experience

Content creator @LifeOfMikeZA, known for his regular travel content, shared a video revealing the little-known direct flight from Cape Town International Airport to Antarctica. The 5.5-hour journey on a modified cargo plane offers travelers the fastest route to the seventh continent in an experience unlike any conventional flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The journey begins at Cape Town International Airport where passengers collect their tickets at the check-in desk before proceeding through passport control to international departures. From there, travelers take a quick bus ride to board the Ilyushin IL-76TD cargo aircraft that operates the direct flight to Antarctica.

According to LifeOfMikeZA, the plane has been specially modified with some seating arrangements, primarily accommodating scientists heading to the continent. Perhaps most notably, two portable toilets have been strapped down in the middle of the aircraft, while the rear section remains dedicated to cargo, supplies, and passenger luggage.

Despite being a cargo flight, passengers aren't left without amenities. The content creator showed that an in-flight meal is served during the journey, along with coffee, soft drinks, and snack stations set up at the front of the plane for self-service.

As the plane approaches Antarctica, the video poster advises looking through one of the four small windows to witness breathtaking views of floating icebergs below. Approximately 45 minutes before landing, the cabin temperature drops significantly, signaling passengers to don their polar gear. For those traveling with tour company Ultimate Antarctica, all necessary polar equipment is provided if travelers don't have their own.

Despite landing on a solid ice sheet, the content creator reported that the touchdown was surprisingly smooth. Once off the plane, passengers immediately begin their Antarctic adventure of a lifetime.

How to visit Antarctica

Travel experts recommend visiting Antarctica during October to March. While most travelers access the continent through South American departure points, Cape Town's direct flight offers a faster alternative primarily used by scientists.

Expedition options range from quick eight-day trips to three-week explorations on smaller vessels carrying 70-200 passengers, with adventure activities including camping, paddleboarding, kayaking, and the polar plunge.

A man shared a clip showing how to visit the seventh continent in the world using a five and a half hour flight from Cape Town. Images: @LifeOfMikeZA

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to Antarctica flight

Viewers flooded the comment section with questions and reactions to the unique travel content.

@GarydeVilliers asked:

"Why do you need a passport if the continent isn't owned by any nation?"

@AshrafWilliams joked:

"Can you take some Flat Earthers with you? According to them, they don't allow anyone to fly over or land on Antarctica. You could fall off the edge of the world.'"

@CayleyCammell expressed concern:

"Don't visit Antarctica for fun. It's so destructive. Leave it to be a beautiful, isolated area, only to be studied uninvasively."

@AmandaOosthuyse wondered:

"Where to stay once you arrive in Antarctica?"

@RupertMorris shared enthusiasm:

"It's been a lifelong dream for me to go there. I thought it was only for scientists!! How do I find out more pls pls!!"

Other travel stories

Briefly News recently reported on the best things to do in Hartbeespoort for a weekend getaway.

recently reported on the best things to do in Hartbeespoort for a weekend getaway. An SA woman went on a quest to find Khoisan people, with travel content creator Siphelele 'Popi' Sibiya traveling through parts of South Africa looking for members of the indigenous community.

Mzansi also impressed a UK tourist who shared her 5-day itinerary for South Africa, which had netizens reminiscing about their visits and expressing their desire to return to the beautiful country.

Source: Briefly News