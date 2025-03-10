Hartbeespoort Dam, known by locals as Harties, is a popular tourist attraction and area that offers something for everyone. What is there to do around Hartbeespoort Dam? This article details what you can get up to during a visit to the popular area.

Key takeaways

Hartbeespoort Dam became a popular tourist spot due to its scenic beauty , nestled amidst the Magaliesberg mountains.

, nestled amidst the Magaliesberg mountains. The plethora of activities in Hartbeespoort draws in local and international tourists .

. This article discusses things to do in Hartbeespoort for couples, families, and solo visitors to enjoy.

10. Little Paris

Address: 97 Scott St (R511), Melodie AH, Hartbeespoort

97 Scott St (R511), Melodie AH, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 078 592 6953

078 592 6953 Trading hours: Daily (08h00–17h00)

Enjoy a taste of France at Little Paris, which boasts a clothing boutique, a deli, a gift shop, a restaurant, a Paris-inspired mural, and a small-scale Effiel Tower. The attraction is ideal for a Hartbeespoort day trip thanks to the various things families can enjoy. According to The Roaming Taster, the entrance fee for Little Paris is now R50.

9. French Toast Coffee Café

Address: R511, Plot 97, Hartbeespoort

R511, Plot 97, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 078 592 6953

078 592 6953 Trading hours: Daily (08h00–17h00, kitchen closes at 16h00)

Although French Toast Coffee Café falls under the Little Paris experience, it deserves a special mention. Many travel to Little Paris exclusively to visit this outstanding eatery, and with its delicious Fresh-style cuisine, vibrant atmosphere and bright decor, it is easy to see why.

8. Chameleon Village

Address: Chameleon Village (R104), Old Rustenburg road, Damdoryn, Hartbeespoort

Chameleon Village (R104), Old Rustenburg road, Damdoryn, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 012 003 4033

012 003 4033 Trading hours: Daily (08h00–17h00)

If you are looking for cheap things to do in Hartbeespoort, look no further than the Chameleon Village. With no entrance fee, Chameleon Village prides itself on being the biggest African market of its kind. You can expect something for everyone, from restaurants and market stalls to putt-putt, go-karts, a kiddie's play area and much more.

7. Harties Boat Company

Address: Kommando Nek Resort, Simon Bekker Steet, Kosmos, Hartbeespoort

Kommando Nek Resort, Simon Bekker Steet, Kosmos, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 012 253 5045

012 253 5045 Trading hours: Daily (various times)

Those looking for a laid-back day out can take advantage of the Harties Boat Company cruises. A relaxing cruise on the dam can help you celebrate your birthday, a special occasion, a wedding, a conference, team building or a leisure day cruise with friends and family. Cruises start from R295.00, with a full list of options and prices here.

6. Paddle Power Adventures

Address: T-Junction R512 and R104 Broederstroom, R104, Hartbeespoort

T-Junction R512 and R104 Broederstroom, R104, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 071 559 3081

071 559 3081 Trading hours: Daily (08h30–16h00)

Unleash your inner adrenaline junkie at Paddle Power Adventures, offering a variety of high-energy activities for adults including river rafting, hiking, and abseiling. Experienced guides are on site to ensure you have reasonable fun at minimum risk. Click here for details on the activities and package prices.

5. Elephant Sanctuary Hartbeespoort

Address: Hartbeespoort Dam Zandfontein, Hartbeespoort

Hartbeespoort Dam Zandfontein, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 012 258 9904

012 258 9904 Trading hours: Daily (interactive sessions at 08h00, 10h00, and 14h00).

Animal lovers can visit The Elephant Sanctuary Hartbeespoort Dam, a haven for African elephants. The sanctuary helps you get up close and personal with these awe-inspiring giants, where you can enjoy guided, interactive educational programmes that discuss behaviour, natural habitats, dynamics, and anatomy.

4. Hartbeespoort Holiday Resort

Address: 5, Old Rustenburg Road, Hartbeespoort

5, Old Rustenburg Road, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 081 432 7862

081 432 7862 Trading hours: Daily (09h00–16h30)

Families who crave a staycation can enjoy Hartbeespoort Holiday Resort, a three-star family-friendly hotel. Amenities at the Gauteng tourist attraction include four outdoor pools, water slides, and two bars/lounges. You can also enjoy a day visit at R150.00 per adult and R120.00 per pensioner or child between the ages of two and 12.

3. Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park

Address: 1 Scott Street, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort

1 Scott Street, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 012 253 1162

012 253 1162 Trading hours: Daily (08h00–16h30)

Take the family for a fun-filled day at the Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park, with many animals including primates, reptiles, mammals, and avians. The lions, tigers, and other big cats are a major attraction, along with their snake shows. Prices are R175.00 per adult and R80.00 per child between the ages of three and 12.

2. Hartbeespoort Aerial Cableway

Address: Plot 3, Melodie Melodie Agricultural Holdings, Hartbeespoort

Plot 3, Melodie Melodie Agricultural Holdings, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 012 253 9910 and Tuesday, 09h00

012 253 9910 and Tuesday, 09h00 Trading hours: Closed on Monday, 09h00–16h00 (Wednesday to Friday), 09h00–16h00 (Saturday and public holidays)

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Look no further than Hartbeespoort Aerial Cableway. Unlike some other cable cars, Hartbeespoort Aerial Cableway operates come rain or shine. Enjoy breathtaking views of scenic Harties, costing R325.00 per adult, R195.00 per pensioner, and R215.00 per child (4–14 years). Alternatively, you can take a two-seater for R360.00.

1. Harties Horse and Trails Unlimited

Address: Horse and Trails Unlimited, Rietfontein, Hartbeespoort

Horse and Trails Unlimited, Rietfontein, Hartbeespoort Contact number: 082 926 4911

082 926 4911 Trading hours: Daily (07h00–17h00)

If water sports is not your thing, but you still want to enjoy a pleasant day outdoors, visit Harties Horse and Trails Unlimited. Located in Rietfontein, you can look forward to various exciting activities, including horse riding, quad biking, hiking trails, and picnic spots. You can view a full list of their packages and prices here.

Additional information

These attractions offer something for everyone, from families to couples, come rain or shine. If you have decided on one of these attractions, what else should you know before visiting? Here are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding some venues.

How much is the entrance fee at Hartbeespoort Dam per person?

Entrance to the dam itself is free of charge, as is parking at the viewing area or visiting the bridge. However, all activities at the dam are subject to separate costs.

How much is a lock at Little Paris Hartbeespoort?

Little Paris' Effiel Tower is adorned with locks representing all the couples that have visited, similar to what couples have done with Parisian bridges. Locks are R80.00 or R100.00, and you can either engrave it yourself or have it engraved at an additional R50.00.

What can you do in Harties for free on your birthday?

Visitors can enjoy a free ride at Hartbeespoort Aerial Cableway on their birthdays. However, visitors must present their South African ID or another form of identification as confirmation.

Is Hartbeespoort safe at night?

As with many areas, risks increase after dark. Those exploring the area at night on foot or in a car must avoid dark, isolated areas and travel within a group where possible. Those driving are encouraged to stay vigilant and lock doors and windows.

There are various things to do in Hartbeespoort for a weekend getaway, suited to all budgets. With everything from educational animal interactions to exhilarating water sports and awe-inspiring cable cars, there is something at Harties for everyone.

