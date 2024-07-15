Carnival City entrance fee: the latest prices for a fun day out

Carnival City is a lively entertainment complex in Brakpan, Gauteng, South Africa. It boasts various attractions for all ages, from family-friendly outdoor rides to thrilling arcade games. This perfect play-and-stay destination promises an unforgettable experience for visitors locally and internationally. Discover the Carnival City entrance fee.

Carnival City offers restaurants, conferencing, casinos, bars, and live entertainment that appeal to families and business travellers. Photo: @Mingas Agency PTY LTD on Facebook (modified by author

Source: Facebook

Carnival City is where entertainment and excitement never fade; they have everything for everyone. The entertainment place is geared to serving a feast of fun that will not break your bank, and it boasts a great selection of delicious meals. Learn more about Carnival City ticket prices.

About Carnival City

Carnival City Casino and Entertainment World is Gauteng's premier gambling destination and a wonderland of games where fun comes in every shade. It boasts world-class entertainment and gaming facilities, two hotels, dining options, and fun-filled family entertainment.

Carnival City entrance fee (2024)

Entry at Carnival City is free, but certain attractions within the complex may require payment based on their specific pricing structures. Therefore, checking with each attraction provider about their pricing is essential to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. According to Sun International, some of these Carnival City activities and prices include:

1. Ster-Kinekor Cinemas

Ster-Kinekor at Carnival City shows the hottest Hollywood blockbusters on the big screen. It operates from Monday to Sunday, from 10h00 to 22h00.

The fun destination boasts a whimsical carnival atmosphere and features world-class facilities. Photo: @Mingas Agency PTY LTD on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

2. Lazer Zone

Laser tag at Carnival City is 100% safe to play and is a high-energy recreational shooting game. Below are their prices

Normal:

R60 per person, per game

R120 per person for 2 games

R160 per person for 3 games

Wednesday & Thursday Madness:

R40 per person, per game

R80 per person for 2 games

R120 per person for 3 games

3. Magic Company Arcade

The Magic Company at Carnivore City takes the mesmeric thrill of this 1980s classic and amplifies it, along with other arcade games the kids know and love. There are also popular kiddie rides, simulation games, and redemption machines where players earn tokens and exchange them for fabulous prizes and rewards. They charge from R2 a game.

Carnival City is also known for delivering premium-packed entertainment for families and a diverse choice of restaurants under one roof. Photo: @Mingas Agency PTY LTD on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

4. Go Karting

Carnival City is the home of go-karting racing in the East Rand, and the course stretches over 450 meters and has sharp bends. Designed with safety and fun in mind, these outdoor racing tracks will put your driving skills to the test. Charges range from R80 per person for 5 laps.

5. Ten-Pin Bowling

Bowling is a fun activity for adults and kids. Below are prices for bowling at Carnival City.

Monday to Thursday - R55 per person per game

Friday to Sundays - R75 per person per game

6. Pocket Park and Outdoor Rides

If you are looking for entertainment, fun fair rides are available. Rides include the carousel, Ferris wheel, flying cups, elephant rides, and free fall. Charges are as follows:

Pocket Park Play area - R20 Per child.

Unlimited Fun fair rides: R300 per child/person for a wristband.

Or:

R10 per ticket (Excludes the go-carts & bumper cars).

Rides use 1 to 5 (R10 to R50) tickets per person.

Carnival City is where entertainment and excitement never fade. Photo: @David Mangena on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Kidzone Creche

Carnivores Kidzone Creche has a variety of supervised activities and entertainment for your kids to enjoy. From Carnival City theme park play kitchen to creative activities like painting and drawing, your kids have much to look forward to. They charge from R50 per hour (maximum of 4 hours).

What does Carnival City have to offer?

The establishment offers restaurants, conferencing, casinos, bars, and live entertainment that appeal to families, children, couples, and business travellers. From adrenaline-pumping thrills to laid-back leisure activities, there is never a dull moment at this vibrant complex.

The hotel boasts spacious rooms designed to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. They feature a work desk, TV, and free WiFi, and a light breakfast is available. The hotel also has ample parking that is well-maintained and secure.

How much is a Carnival City entrance per person?

According to Hostziza, Carnival City does not charge a general admission fee. However, individual attractions within the complex may have separate fees, and the prices also vary depending on the day of the week and the time. The fun place also offers discounts for children and senior citizens.

Carnival City boasts various attractions for all ages, from family-friendly outdoor rides to thrilling arcade games. Photo: @Mingas Agency PTY LTD on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What suburb is Carnival City?

Carnivore City is located in the Brakpan part of Johannesburg and is a premier entertainment destination for locals and visitors alike. The Carnival City casino and hotel are conveniently close to OR Tambo International Airport and easily accessible from major highways, making them a convenient destination for visitors across Gauteng and beyond.

Address : Corner Century Road & Elsburg Rd, Brakpan, Boksburg, 1541, South Africa

: Corner Century Road & Elsburg Rd, Brakpan, Boksburg, 1541, South Africa Hours: Open 24 hours

Open 24 hours Phone : +27 11 898 7000

: +27 11 898 7000 Email: carnivalcity@suninternational.com

How much per night at Carnival City Hotel?

For only R950 per couple, you can enjoy a one-night stay, including breakfast. Alternatively, you can pay R1,650 per couple for a night, including breakfast and a hot-stone massage at Precious Rubies Spa.

Who owns Carnival City?

Sun International Ltd owns Carnival City. The fun destination boasts a whimsical carnival atmosphere and features world-class facilities. It is also known for delivering premium-packed entertainment for families and a diverse choice of restaurants under one roof.

Above is everything you would love to know about the Carnival City entrance fee, location, and what they offer. Whether you are seeking thrilling Carnival City games or great meals, there is something for everyone. Also, pass through the Basi Giftz Shop for a wide selection of souvenirs, gifts, and memorabilia to commemorate your visit and take home a piece of the excitement.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

